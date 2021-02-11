[Jobs Roundup] Work with game-based edtech startup SplashLearn with these openings

SplashLearn, the Gurugram-headquartered edtech startup, this week raised $18 million in Series C round led by Owl Ventures, a San Francisco-based edtech sector-focused venture capital firm.





Existing investor Accel also participated in this round. The latest funding round will be used by SplashLearn for its various growth initiatives.

Founded in 2010, SplashLearn is a game-based learning programme targeted at students from the pre-kindergarten level up till grade V, for math and reading.

The startup, which generates the bulk of its business from the United States, has over 4,000 curriculum-aligned games and activities.

If you want to work with SplashLearn and be a part of its growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Associate - Customer Success

Experience required: 2-4 years

At SplashLearn, the customer success associate is expected to answer and address chats with users promptly, respond to multiple inbound chats, gather and verify required information as appropriate, and should be able to take customer care calls (inbound and outbound) with ease.





The candidate will communicate with new and existing users to share information on courses, promotions, and new product offerings. They will also handle issues with subscriptions and services.





For more information, click here.

Senior Software Engineer - Full Stack

Experience required: 3-6 years

This role requires the ability to break a real-life problem into modular components, writing clean and maintainable code that can scale easily to load, ensuring good unit tests and code coverage, and end-to-end ownership from design and implementation to release.





The candidate is expected to have familiarity with scalable systems, cache management, databases (sql/nosql), and cloud platforms. They should have a strong understanding of building APIs for large-scale web-based applications (connection management, threadpool management, event-driven systems), solid software design skills, and more.





For more information, click here.

Senior Product Manager

Experience required: 5-8 years

In this role, the candidate will be joining SplashLearn's growth team and help the startup in its goal of growing its users and subscribers. The responsibilities include owning the team goal's and working with partner teams in design, technology, and content.





The Senior Product Manager will also strategically break down the levers of growth into different buckets and define opportunities to go after them, as well as define and prioritise the product roadmap by balancing short term wins and long-term value creation.





For more information, click here.

Data Scientist

Experience required: 4+ years

The data scientist at SplashLearn will work with large data sets and apply advanced analytical methods as needed, deriving valuable insights from data to drive business and product outcomes. The candidate will also develop a deep understanding of the products and collected data points, and enhance data collection procedures to include information that is relevant for building analytic systems.





The data scientist is also expected to process, cleanse, and verify the integrity of data used for analysis, and build analysis pipelines to provide insights at scale.





For more information, click here.

Frontend Developer

Experience required: 2-4 years

As a part of SplashLearn's web development team, the frontend developer will be responsible for creating and enhancing all user-facing modules for the startup's web applications. The candidate is expected to have a proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3, and have thorough knowledge and experience with javascript and jquery.





The frontend developer should also have the experience of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SAAS.





For more information, click here.