[Funding alert] SplashLearn raises $18 million in Series C round led by Owl Ventures

SplashLearn, the Gurugram headquartered edtech startup, has raised $18 million in Series C round led by Owl Ventures, a San Francisco-based edtech sector focused venture capital firm. Existing investor Accel also participated in this round.





The latest funding round will used by SplashLearn for its various growth initiatives.





Founded in 2010, SplashLearn is a game-based learning programme targeted at students from the pre-kindergarten level up till grade 5 for math and reading. The startup which generates bulk of its business from the United States has over 4,000 curriculum-aligned games and activities.

SplashLearn founders: (from left) Mayank Jain, Arpit Jain - CEO (sitting), Umang Jain and Joy Deep Nath.



ALSO READ This woman entrepreneur’s edtech startup wants students to align with their interest

According to this startup, with the onset of Covid-19 it saw a 3x surge in its business. In 2020, more than 10 million new users joined the SplashLearn program, mostly from US, UK, Australia, Canada and India.





In the latter half of 2020, SplashLearn expanded its offering beyond the math program to include reading and also launched a personalised tutoring product.





On the funding received, Arpit Jain, CEO and co-founder, SplashLearn, said, “We envision a world where every child would learn, fearlessly. The games within the program aim to shift the current narrative around learning, turning it into an experience that augments the child's desire to learn by making learning itself rewarding for every child. Thus reducing their fear of failure, and creating what we like to call fearless learners."





“SplashLearn is well poised to bring about a distinct change in the digital learning space with its unique blend of scientifically designed curriculum and its pedagogical methods with global appeal. SplashLearn fits into our objective of supporting innovative companies in the edtech space, helping drive a paradigm shift in the way education is imparted, bringing it to scale” said Amit A Patel, Managing Director, Owl Ventures.





Amit Patel will join the board of SplashLearn.





“We are proud to partner and support SplashLearn, which is bringing about a transformation in the

digital learning space,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner, Accel, who joined the company’s Board in

2018.