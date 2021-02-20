Bengaluru-based mobility unicorn Ola is doubling its efforts for the production of Ola electric scooters. Ola's EV arm Ola Electric has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up one of the world's largest scooter factories in the state.





Last week, Ola Electric revealed that it had onboarded ABB robotics as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its mega factory.





According to the ride-hailing giant, this factory is an important step towards achieving the Aatmanirbhar Bharat goal. The company aims to create over 10,000 jobs through this factory, which will have an annual capacity of two million units.

“We are bringing in global expertise and stitching up partnerships that will help us build out our factory in record speed and roll out the first of our electric scooters in the coming months,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, Chairman, and Group CEO of Ola.

If you believe you have what it takes to help fuel Ola Electric Mobility’s growth, these job openings might be just right for you.

Product Manager

Experience Required: 6+ years





Ola Electric is looking for a digital product manager who will be responsible for leading all digital products. The candidate will be responsible for defining the product vision, strategy, and roadmap for multiple business functions within Ola Electric.





The selected applicant will also become the primary custodian for the end-user experience of all digital products. They will also need to work with cross-functional teams such as the operations team, software developers, embedded engineers, data scientists, service designers, and business analysts.





Candidates with an MBA degree from premier institutes or prior startup experience will be preferred for the role. Applicants with prior software development experience will also be preferred.





Associate Director - Technical Program Manager

Experience Required: 6+ years





The candidate will be the primary custodian for advanced AI/ML products for the smart mobility vertical. They will also be handling multiple projects within the workstream at different stages of product development.





The candidate will need to collaborate with others, including the operations team, software developers, embedded engineers, data scientists, service designers, and business analysts.





Candidates with a displayed track record of building user-centric AI/ML product experiences, solving and scaling zero-to-one problems or greenfield initiatives, and managing multiple stakeholders, both internal and external, will be preferred for this role.





Product Analyst

Experience Required: 1-3 years





The product analyst’s main objective is to work with product and business stakeholders to answer key business questions. They will work with product managers and other stakeholders to create and drive the right product roadmap.





The candidate will partner with product managers, and conduct research, create business cases, and translate them into meaningful problems to solve. They will also need to identify the right business and product metrics to be analysed and tracked for every problem statement.





The applicant will work with engineering/data platform teams for designing, building, and deploying data analysis systems for large data sets and extracting meaningful data for product teams





Data Analytics Engineer

Experience Required: 4-10 years





The candidate will have to support embedded software development and other vehicle engineering teams through data mining and analysis.





The applicant will be responsible for data mining and root cause analysis of the identified issues, and will need to report to the concerned embedded/engineering team.





Candidates experienced with meta data/tabular data visualisation tools such as PowerBI, Tableau, Qlikview, and with programming skills in Python will be preferred for this position. People with prior experience in the electric vehicle domain will be an added advantage.





MBD Application Software Developer

Experience Required: 3-9 years





Ola Electric Mobility is looking for an experienced MBD (Model-based development) software developer. The candidate will need to design, develop, integrate, test, and maintain embedded software for electric control units of electric vehicle applications such as BMS (Battery Management System).





The applicant will be responsible for developing documentation, including SW requirements, architecture, and design. They will also need to develop low-level design documents for finalisation of technical specifications.





Candidates with proficiency in C/C++ programming language, model-based design workflows in MATLAB, and Simulink for code generation will be preferred for this position.





