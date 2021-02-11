Ola to deploy ABB robotics at its mega-factory for electric scooters

Ola, the mobility unicorn, announced that it has onboarded ABB as its key partner for robotics and automation solutions for its mega-factory in India. This is in line to roll-out the Ola electric scooter. Currently work in progress, the factory is expected to be ready and operational soon. The team is looking at over 5000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once the factory is fully operational to its full capacity.





Announcing the agreement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said in a press statement, “We are delighted to bring on board ABB, a global leader in robotics, machine automation and digital services, as a key supplier and partner for robotics and automation solutions that will be deployed at our scooter mega-factory. ABB’s solutions will be riding on Ola’s own proprietary AI engine and tech stack embedded in our scooter mega-factory. We are bringing in global expertise and stitching up partnerships that will help us build out our factory in record speed and roll out the first of our electric scooters in the coming months”.





The company said it will be using ABB's automation solutions in its factory's key manufacturing process lines, including its painting and welding lines. It said the ABB robots will be deployed extensively for the battery and motor assembly lines.





These include ABB’s “IRB 5500” paint and “IRB 2600” Integrated Dressing robots in its painting and welding lines, and “IRB 6700” robots for assembly and material handling in the battery and motor assembly areas. The statement added, ABB robots will be digitally integrated into Ola’s AI-enabled mega-factory, to optimise robot performance, productivity and product quality.





The use of ABB’s robots and automation solutions will ensure remote digital connectivity and monitoring of the robots that will ride on Ola’s proprietary AI engine and tech stack.





Commenting on the partnership, Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India and South Asia, said, “We are privileged to be an end to end partner of OLA Electric, and contribute to the EV vision of this pathbreaking company and of our nation. ABB’s sustainable robotics automation solutions will complement the vision to build this mega factory to further the EV journey of our country. Our integrated automation package with digital connectivity, riding on OLA’s AI platform, will be instrumental in the roll out of these world-class scooters for India and the rest of the world. Increased automation and robotics to make shop-floors safer, more productive and of impeccable quality will fast-track India’s transition to one of the leading agile, self-reliant and high-tech manufacturing economies of the world.”





Ola's mega factory has an annual capacity of two million units, and it is looking to create 10,000 jobs and serve as the company’s global manufacturing hub for both India and international markets across Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.