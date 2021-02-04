The Indian spacetech sector is unlocking new opportunities and potential with the new spacetech reforms announced last year. As a part of this, private sectors will now be included for furthering space-related activities.





Nodal agency Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), under Department of Space (DoS), was launched in 2020 for monitoring the private players and collaborating with their space activities. This private-public collaboration may fuel and further India’s efforts to understand space opportunities.

Chennai-based spacetech startup Agnikul Cosmos became the first player to enter a non-disclosure agreement with DoS under IN-SPACe in December 2020 to work with ISRO for developing launch vehicles.

Launched in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran and Moin SPM, Agnikul Cosmos is involved in building India’s private small satellite launch vehicles.





If you are someone with the capabilities to further the Indian space sector and wish to work in collaboration with ISRO, YourStory brings to you a curated list of job openings at Agnikul Cosmos.

Moin SPM and Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founders, Agnikul Cosmos [Image Credit: Agnikul Cosmos]

Launch Vehicle Operations Strategist

Experience Required: N/A





IIT-Madras incubated Agnikul Cosmos is looking for a Launch Vehicle Operations Strategist who will be responsible for developing launch vehicle optimisation problem solutions.





The candidates need to dentify project requirements by interviewing suppliers, analysing operations, determining project scope, documenting results, and preparing supplier contracts.





The applicant will also be responsible for developing project estimates by identifying phases and elements, personnel requirements, and costs. They will also need to enhance operations by researching and resolving day-to-day operational demands of the company. They will also be responsible for preparing launch vehicle survey reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information.





Candidates with a master’s degree in business or economics with prior experience in project management, Quickbooks, or SAP are encouraged to apply for this position.





Navigation Guidance and Control Systems Engineer

Experience Required: Entry level





The candidate will be required to lead the controller design and integration process for launch vehicle control systems and related components for Agnikul Cosmos. They will especially need to aid in the development of autopilot linear stability testing and analysis.





The job responsibilities will also include designing non-linear 6DOF simulation analysis and scenario analysis and review system level and launch vehicle requirements. They will also need to lead the development and maintenance of software tools that will predict pre-flight performance under nominal, off-nominal conditions.





Candidates with a master's degree in electrical engineering/electronics /communications engineering along with over two years of experience in spacecraft ACS hardware and software development, mechanical systems, and engines are encouraged to apply.





Embedded Software Engineer

Experience Required: Over 2-3 years





The Embedded Software Engineer will be responsible for designing, developing, and test (space hardened) avionics firmware that will support the functions of launch vehicles and test systems.





The candidate will also be responsible for creating firmware systems with efficiency, modularity, extensibility, and robustness. They will also need to support through the production and testing phase.





Candidates with an MSc degree in electrical engineering or computer engineering or equivalent area of focus and have experience in designing hardware from concept through production and embedded Linux development are desirable for this position.





RF Designer

Experience Needed: Over 5 years





The candidate must focus on the development of front-end transmitter and receiver circuitry for Agnikul's launch vehicles. They need to create RF (radio frequency) hardware specifications for the RF system and RF block, and also design, debug, resolve analog/RF/mixed signal noise issues and RF coupling, shielding, and grounding.





The selected applicant will also be responsible for analysing radio system performance and also assist in the development of automated test equipment for lab measurements.





Candidate with degrees in electrical engineering or similar discipline with a focus on RF design with experience in design, test, integration of RF communications system, and RF electronics debugging and testing are encouraged to apply for this position.





LabVIEW Engineer

Experience Needed: 2+ years





The LabVIEW engineer will be responsible for designing, developing, and testing avionics hardware. The candidate will need to assist with prototyping, schematic capture, debugging, hardware bug tracking, functional verification, and signal characterisation.





The selected candidate will be involved in developing complex software in the LabVIEW programming environment and accurately estimate the timelines required to develop LabVIEW programs.





Experienced candidates with an MSc in electrical engineering or computer engineering or equivalent area of focus will be preferred for this position.





