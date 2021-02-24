Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 24, 2021)

By Team YS|24th Feb 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella bats for global regulation on privacy

Describing privacy as a human right, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was hoping for a global regulation on the safety and privacy of data that would make sure that tech products and services are safe to use. In a virtual interactive session at BioAsia 2021, Nadella suggested companies should design and build products keeping in mind the privacy of the user, and that no lackadaisical attitude in this regard should be tolerated.

Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Early Learning platform Kutuki raises Rs 16 Cr in seed round led by Omidyar Network India

Kutuki, an early learning platform catering to three to seven-year-old children, on Wednesday announced it has raised Rs 16 crore ($2.2 million) in a seed round led by Omidyar Network India. According to the official statement, Kutuki will use the funds for expanding the content library to cover all major Indian languages, create a more immersive learning experience for children, and expand its reach, especially in Tier-II cities and beyond.

Retail tech platform Arzooo secures $6M from Trifecta Capital

Bengaluru-based B2B retail tech firm Arzooo on Wednesday announced that it has raised $6 million from Trifecta Capital. According to a press statement, the startup will leverage the fresh funds for market expansion and scaling its logistics and operational capabilities.

SKF India launches scholarships for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls

SKF India on Wednesday announced a scholarship programme for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls, who have scored over 80 percent marks in their SSC exams. The programme — first launched in 2017 — is open to girls from the Marathwada region in western Maharashtra and Chikkaballapur and Chamarajanagar region in Karnataka.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe gives 18 of its angels an exit with up to 80X returns

Mamaearth to hire 200 people this year, crosses Rs 500 Cr revenue run rate

[Funding alert] Retail tech platform Arzooo secures $6M from Trifecta Capital

Chennai-based startup Fabheads is building 3D printers for fabricating composite products

Daily Capsule
Sustainability: A new focus area for startup funding
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BharatPe gives 18 of its angels an exit with up to 80X returns

[Funding alert] Retail tech platform Arzooo secures $6M from Trifecta Capital

[Funding alert] Early Learning platform Kutuki raises Rs 16 Cr in seed round led by Omidyar Network India

How Green Soul Ergonomics is creating a new experience of healthy sitting

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella bats for global regulation on privacy

‘A data science team is a link between data and wisdom’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Feb

Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2021

Airmeet

View Details