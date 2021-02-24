Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 24, 2021)

Describing privacy as a human right, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was hoping for a global regulation on the safety and privacy of data that would make sure that tech products and services are safe to use. In a virtual interactive session at BioAsia 2021, Nadella suggested companies should design and build products keeping in mind the privacy of the user, and that no lackadaisical attitude in this regard should be tolerated.

Kutuki, an early learning platform catering to three to seven-year-old children, on Wednesday announced it has raised Rs 16 crore ($2.2 million) in a seed round led by Omidyar Network India. According to the official statement, Kutuki will use the funds for expanding the content library to cover all major Indian languages, create a more immersive learning experience for children, and expand its reach, especially in Tier-II cities and beyond.

Bengaluru-based B2B retail tech firm Arzooo on Wednesday announced that it has raised $6 million from Trifecta Capital. According to a press statement, the startup will leverage the fresh funds for market expansion and scaling its logistics and operational capabilities.

SKF India on Wednesday announced a scholarship programme for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls, who have scored over 80 percent marks in their SSC exams. The programme — first launched in 2017 — is open to girls from the Marathwada region in western Maharashtra and Chikkaballapur and Chamarajanagar region in Karnataka.