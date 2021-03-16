Accel’s Founder Stack announces 11 startups of its consumer tech cohort

Founder Stack, the new platform launched by Accel, has unveiled the names of its latest consumer cohort.

One of India's leading venture capital firms, Accel nurtures the founders of young startups to lay the groundwork for scalable businesses.

Founder Stack is a community-driven initiative of Accel where individuals get the opportunity to interact with the experts in the field, through masterclasses, guidance, and other tools to help them create a better product-market fit for their businesses.

In short, this is a seed-to-scale programme for early-stage founders.

Founder Stack is open to startups in the segments of SaaS and consumer tech, which Accel's area of strong domain expertise.

In November 2020, Accel launched the second edition of Founder Stack, and the first cohort of consumer tech startups. Over 500 startups applied and 11 were selected for the programme.

The 22 founders belonging to startups which ranged from those in idea stages to the ones generating revenues went through a 12-week programme that started in November 2020 till February 2021.

Following below are the 11 startups and founders who were part of this programme.

Ingig

This is a startup founded IIT Roorkee alumni Aniket Gupta and Shivam Garg who have created a platform for live online shows for artists as their revenue was badly impacted due to the pandemic. Ingig has hosted over 50 live shows, with over 150,000 minutes streamed, and has a community of more than 500 artists.

Growfix

The four founders of Growfix – Ajinkya Kulkarni, Abhik Patel, Shashank Ch, and Anshul Gupta are building a platform for businesses to raise retail debt capital. It launched its first official fully-subscribed asset of Rs 10 crore in December 2020, and aims to bring more such assets. It has already raised $2 million in funding.

Junio

Founded by former Paytm employees – Shankar Nath and Ankit Gera, Junio is building a neo bank to digitise pocket money for children and nurture financial knowledge at an early stage. The fintech startup has closed a $2 million angel round.

﻿ Koparo ﻿

Founded by Simran Khara, Koparo is a direct to consumer (D2C) startup in the space of home care products, and is creating non-toxic and natural products.

Quinn

Quinn is a social network startup that connects people who have to deal with curly hair. Founded by Mohit Kinra and Arvind Sasikumar, Quinn allows users to connect with people for personalised and authentic advice.

Raising Superstars

With this startup, Raghav and Shraddha Himatsingka are looking to modernise parenting for babies up to three years old through various activities that can stimulate their brains. This was born out of their personal experience as parents and the startup has a customer base spanning across 25 countries.

Stamurai

Three IITians – Anshul Aggarwal, Meet Singhal, and Harsh Tyagi started Stamurai with the aim to make speech therapy affordable and accessible for all. It has already paid customers from over 90 countries and is looking at the US and the UK as key geographies.

Stoa School

BITS Pilani graduates Aditya Kulkarni and Raj Kunkolienkar are on a mission to make business education affordable. Stoa School runs cohort-based programmes to help mid-career professionals accelerate their growth in business roles.

Tamasha

IIT Bombay graduates Saurabh Gupta and Siddarth Swarnkar have built an online gaming platform – Tamasha which provides content creators with the opportunity to entertain their fans through live games and also monetise them. It has already completed five million minutes of engagement with over 1,500 live game shows.

Threado

IIT Kharagpur alumnus Pramod Rao started Threado as a community engagement platform which it serves as the one-stop solution for brands to manage and grow their online communities.

Uvi Health

Mehak Malik, a Harvard graduate with a degree in public policy, started Uvi Health to focus on women's sexual and reproductive health. It offers a science-backed programme for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) management and reversal. Uvi’s digital community has over 3,000 women.

