Amazon Food expands food delivery service to more locations in Bengaluru

Amazon India has expanded its food delivery service to more locations in Bengaluru. Amazon Food, which was launched late last year, will now be available across 62 pin codes in the city.





The key new localities which will be covered by Amazon Foods include places like Whitefield, HSR, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Frazer Town, Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, and many more.

According to Amazon India, the members of Prime will get free delivery on all their orders while for others they would have to pay a delivery fee of Rs 19. Also, a limited period offer, packaging fees will be waived off for all the customers.





Sameer Khetarpal, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said:

With the expansion of Amazon Food in Bengaluru, we continue in our endeavor to offer unmatched convenience and value while being a part of their everyday lives. Amazon Food brings some of the city’s top restaurants including national outlets and as well as local favorites which are popular and follow strict delivery and safety protocols.”

Amazon Foods will deliver from over 2,500 restaurants and cloud kitchens.





The online food delivery market in India is dominated by two players – Swiggy and Zomato. The COVID-19 pandemic did have an impact on the business of these food aggregators, but are confident of tiding over the crisis.





According to RedSeer, the total online food delivery gross merchandise value (GMV) in India is expected to be $13 billion by 2024 by clocking 12 million daily orders on an average. While food delivery will continue to be the core, RedSeer anticipates significant growth in the other businesses such as ads and groceries, amongst others. These businesses have the potential to contribute up to a quarter of the total GMV.

"Having scaled to 500+ cities and 10x+ GMV over the past three years, online food delivery platforms are poised for the next stage of growth,” said Abhijit Routray, Senior Consultant at RedSeer.