Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky returns to Amazon to head its cloud business, replacing Andy Jassy

By Bhavya Kaushal|24th Mar 2021
Seattle-based Adam worked for 11 years with AWS as the Vice President. He later quit the company and joined business intelligence software company, Tableau, as the CEO.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon is witnessing a few additions and changes to its top leadership positions. Tableau Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and former Amazon executive, Adam Selipsky, will be the next CEO of the tech giant's cloud business- Amazon Web Services (AWS). Adam will be stepping into the shoes of Andy Jassy who was announced as Amazon's new CEO after Jeff Bezos announced to step down in February this year.


AWS is a key profit centre for Amazon, and reported a revenue of $45.37 billion as per its latest quarterly results.


An alumni of Harvard Business School, Seattle-based Adam worked for 11 years with AWS heading its marketing, sales and support operations as the Vice President. He later quit the company and joined business intelligence software company, Tableau, as the CEO.

Andy Jassy AWS

Andy Jassy

ALSO READ

Amazon’s next CEO Andy Jassy is an inventor and a man after Jeff Bezos’s own heart
While announcing Adam's appointment, Andy in an email to the Amazon employees said, "Tableau experienced significant success during Adam's time as CEO - the value of the company quadrupled in just a few years..." He further added that Adam will bring "strong judgment, customer obsession, team building, demand generation, and CEO experience" to the leadership team of the AWS vertical.

Andy briefly spoke about the plans and scope of the company. He said that less than 5 percent of the global IT spend is on cloud at the moment, and this is going to change in the coming times. "With a $51B revenue run rate that's growing 28 percent YoY (these were the Q4 2020 numbers we last publicly shared), it's easy to forget that AWS is still in the very early stages of what's possible."


Adam is slated to begin his new role from May 17, Andy said. The two executives will transition into the new roles together. Jeff Bezos will continue to operate as the executive chairman.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Product Roadmap] UrbanClap to Urban Company - how this home-services startup survived the test of time

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

[The Turning Point] Why this techie left his job at Mindtree and launched a startup from a small town in Madhya Pradesh

Daily Capsule
Why IvyCap’s 22X exit from Purplle could make startups a viable asset class
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Medix Global is inviting healthtech startups to participate in its inaugural edition of Digital Health Innovation Challenge India

Why the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a must-have device in every creator's tech arsenal

Amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Google CEO sends consoling email to employees

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as Chief Impact Officer

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Velocity raises $10.3 M in seed round led by Valar Ventures

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Cancer Clinics closes pre-Series A round from Axilor, others

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter