Young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scripted history after becoming the youngest cricketer at the age of 13 ever to be picked by a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), may now have to prove his age.

Suryavanshi was picked by Rajasthan Royals at the Mega Auction for Rs 1.1 crore.

The confusion came in light of the International Cricket Council (ICC) implementing a minimum age policy for international cricket in 2020, requiring players to be at least 15 years old to compete at the global level.

Also, according to an interview Suryavanshi gave in 2023 to BNN News Benipatti, Suryavanshi said that he would turn 14 in September 2023.

This led a certain sections of cricket fans alleging 'age fraud' and demanded that the young cricketer reveal his real age. However, his father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, asserted that he was 13 years old.

"When he was eight and a half years old, he underwent his first BCCI bone test. He has already represented India at the U-19 level. We have nothing to fear-he is ready to undergo another age test if needed," he said in an interview with PTI.

Also, the ICC allows exceptions when it comes to deciding on the leniency of age requirements when a member board applies for a request. Moreover, the IPL does not have a minimum age requirement and leaves it up to franchises to decide on player readiness.

Rajasthan Royals team will be coached by Rahul Dravid. Suryavanshi will also get a chance to play alongside Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jofra Archer.

Suryavanshi hails from Samastipur, Bihar. He started playing at the age of 5. At just 12, he starred in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, and a few months later, was named to the India B U-19 squad. He was also considered for trials for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.