How Audi India is encouraging women to drive over stereotypes

By Team YS|15th Mar 2021
With its #DriveTheChange campaign, conceptualised with BBH India, Audi India aims to dismantle sexist driving-related stereotypes
How often have you heard:

"You drive pretty well for a woman."


"Can your feet reach the accelerator?


"You might want to consider a smaller car?"


"Will you be able to change the tire on your own?"


"You'll be more comfortable in the backseat."


These are just a few examples of some of the age-old, supposedly “funny” remarks women at the wheel are often subjected to. In a new initiative, Audi India recognised these for what they are – sexist, obsolete stereotypes that need to be put to rest, once and for all.


Conceptualised and executed in conjunction with BBH India, Audi's #DriveTheChange initiative is a culmination of the idea that the future of mobility is equality, a thought firmly rooted in Audi's brand philosophy – ‘Future Is An Attitude’.

Audi kicked off the initiative by inviting its fanbase to post some of the gender-related stereotypes they are tired of hearing. Having received over 100 responses, the brand decided to take this initiative on-ground by inviting eight inspiring women from diverse industries.


Savants in their own right, each of these women decimated the typecasts with their deft auto skills, literally driving over stereotypes that were painted on the road.


Commenting on this initiative, Gaurav Sinha Head, Marketing and PR at Audi India said,

“Through this campaign, we are celebrating women who are the strongest driving force in our lives. Audi India has always been on the forefront to support women relevant initiatives. As a brand we have had women-focused driving events and also engaged with our women audience through exclusive initiatives. We recognise that women are strong influencers and are constantly confronting and breaking pernicious stereotypes about women being bad drivers. Taking this thought forward, we have developed a campaign that encourages and celebrates women by reinforcing the messaging of breaking down the gender stereotypes.”


Commenting on the initiative, Russell Barrett, CEO & CCO, BBH- PWW India added, "Sexism is insidious in the way it creeps into seemingly casual comments. Especially when it comes to women behind the wheel. This year on Women’s Day, we decided to call out these stereotypes and put it in its place. Crushed under the wheels of awesome and confident women of today."


To know more about this campaign, click here: https://youtu.be/UgEmnGyoXxU

