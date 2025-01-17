Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Zepto triples annualised GOV to $3B in eight months ahead of IPO

Zepto's revenue for FY24 increased by two-fold to Rs 4,454 crore, from Rs 2,025 crore earned in the previous fiscal year.

Pooja Malik845 Stories
Zepto triples annualised GOV to $3B in eight months ahead of IPO

Friday January 17, 2025 , 2 min Read

Quick commerce unicorn ﻿Zepto﻿ has tripled its annualised gross order value (GOV) to $3 billion (Rs~24,500 crore) within just eight months, the company has announced.

This is a significant jump from the $1 billion milestone in annualised GOV it reached in April last year, according to a Goldman Sachs research note.

Zepto's revenue for FY24 increased by two-fold to Rs 4,454 crore, from Rs 2,025 crore earned in the previous fiscal year.

Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto, attributed this achievement to the execution, rigour, and discipline of the Zepto team. He expressed confidence that this momentum will continue, with a clear path toward profitability in the near term.

Founded in July 2021 by Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto delivers groceries and essentials within 10 minutes via dark stores.

Also Read
India Joins the Elite League with SpaDeX's Space Docking Milestone

With 750 dark stores, the company competes with players like ﻿Swiggy﻿ Instamart, Blinkit﻿, Flipkart Minutes, and Tata ﻿Bigbasket﻿. Zepto is on track for its planned IPO this year and has appointed Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Axis Capital as bankers.

As part of its pre-IPO preparations, it is boosting domestic shareholding while reducing foreign investor stakes, aiming to raise over $500 million through the public offering.

It appointed Shashank Shekhar Sharma as CXO for Zepto Café to oversee operations, expansion, equipment procurement, quality control, and customer experience.

Zepto recently received the green light for its reverse flip to India from Singapore as it gears for a public debut later this year.

Edited by Kanishk Singh