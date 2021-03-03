Logistics unicorn Delhivery acquires SaaS startup Primaseller

By Thimmaya Poojary|3rd Mar 2021
The acquisition of Primaseller is expected to strengthen the technology capabilities of Delhivery.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram headquartered logistics unicorn Delhivery has acquired Primaseller, a SaaS startup focused on omnichannel retailers, for an undisclosed value.


Founded by Mohammed Ali and Vivek Subramanian in 2013, Primaseller is headquartered in California with a team in Bengaluru.


Commenting on the acquisition, Kapil Bharati, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Delhivery, said,

“This development will help us bolster our technical capabilities and stay ahead of the curve, given that technology has and continues to be our core business differentiator. It further helps us strengthen our long-term vision of becoming the operating system for commerce in India.”
Logistics

ALSO READ

With partners like Delhivery and Shadowfax, Delhi-based startup Pickrr is simplifying logistics

In February 2018, Delhivery had announced the acquisition of the Indian business of Aramex, a Dubai-based logistics firm. Founded in 2011, this unicorn has a network of over 18,000 pin-codes and 2,500 cities. It also has trucking terminals across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.


Delhivery claims to have fulfilled over 900 million transactions since inception, providing a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, LTL and FTL freight, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B & B2C warehousing, and technology services. The customers include large & small ecommerce companies, SMEs, large enterprises, and brands.

Mohammed Ali, the CEO of Primaseller, added, "We have known the team at Delhivery for several years now, and are truly excited to come on-board. We can think of no better team or company to work with to accelerate our joint vision for the future."

Primaseller is a SaaS Platform for omnichannel retailers allowing businesses to manage inventory and orders across channels in a more efficient manner.


Delhivery narrowed its losses to Rs 269 crore in FY20 from Rs 1772.7 crore in FY19, on the back of increased revenue, resulting from increased ecommerce activities amidst a nationwide lockdown. The consolidated revenue of the company rose by 76.4 percent to Rs 2,988.6 crore in FY20, as compared to Rs 1694 crore last financial year. Its losses in FY18 stood at Rs 692 crore, with revenue of Rs 1,073 crore.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Chennai-based startup builds unmanned ground vehicles for the Indian Army

52 countries, 13M+ acres, 4M+ farmers later, how two Jharkhand-born entrepreneurs are building a global agritech giant

[Startup Bharat] Rourkela-based Greenhive is offering sustainable, plastic-free alternatives for daily use items

Big shoes to fill? This Delhi startup wants to take on international brands with its affordable Made in India products

Daily Capsule
The cybersecurity threat to COVID-19 vaccination
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Kirthi Chintalapuri shares why learning and development programmes are relevant to corporates at a time when e-learning courses are in vogue

Bengaluru-based Simbo.ai launches flagship API platform for creating voice-enabled electronic medical records

Bengaluru-based Intugine to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 recovered people showing faster antibody response to Covishield vaccine: study

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 81pc efficient in Phase 3 trials

Oye! Rickshaw launches battery swapping platform, aims to deploy 10,000 lithium-ion batteries