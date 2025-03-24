Uber for logistics: With AI, TrucksUp is fixing India’s empty miles problem

India’s road freight transport industry, with over 12.5 million trucks operating nationwide, forms the backbone of the country’s logistics. However, the sector remains highly fragmented and inefficient. A major challenge is the large number of trucks returning empty upon delivering goods, leading to revenue loss and wasted fuel.

To tackle this inefficiency in supply chains, Gurugram-based logistics startup TrucksUp has introduced an AI-driven freight-matching platform aimed at optimising truck utilisation and reducing empty miles.

By leveraging AI algorithms, the startup connects truckers with shippers in real-time, enabling truckers to list their availability and routes while businesses post freight requirements.

Addressing a key industry challenge

TrucksUp was founded in 2024 by Sarthak Elwadhi and Aviraj Chadha, who have a deep-rooted connection to the logistics sector. Sarthak, who pursued a diploma in commerce and supply chain logistics at MIT, Melbourne, worked in inventory management, last-mile coordination, and freight forwarding in Australia before returning to India. His firsthand exposure to inefficiencies in the Indian trucking ecosystem inspired the idea of TrucksUp.

“I have seen truck owners struggling to find return loads, leading to inefficiencies that hurt both drivers and businesses. The entire system needed a technological intervention,” says Sarthak Elwadhi, Co-founder of TrucksUp.

Technology adoption remains a key challenge in the trucking sector, which is valued at $153.9 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% till 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. TrucksUp aims to solve this with its app tailored towards truckers. It has over 100,000 downloads on Google Play Store.

“Our system learns from historical data, optimising matches based on pricing, load type, and distance. This helps truckers maximise earnings while giving shippers access to reliable, cost-effective transport,” he explains.

By eliminating middlemen, TrucksUp enables truckers to earn up to 20% more per trip, while shippers reduce logistics costs by 15%, the company claims.

Building a nationwide network

TrucksUp operates nationwide, facilitating over 2 million tons of freight movement every month. The app has onboarded 215,000+ truckers and logistics companies, including 175,000 registered truck owners managing multiple trucks.

With about 80-85% of India's trucks owned by individuals or small fleet operators, TrucksUp focuses on providing accessible technology solutions to help them transition to more efficient operations.

“The trucking industry is highly fragmented, with most owners lacking access to formal bookkeeping, tax compliance, and digital tools. This limits their ability to optimise their business and expand operations,” says Elwadhi.

The startup recently launched TrucksHub, a platform for buying, selling, and exchanging trucks with verified listings and financing options. It offers services including vehicle verification, GPS tracking, SIM tracking, FASTags, insurance, smart fuel cards, and driving license verification.

“We wanted to create a space where truckers can access fair pricing, financing, and seamless transactions,” he adds.

Business model

TrucksUp operates on a subscription-based ‘load, board’ model, connecting truck suppliers with shippers, business associates, load providers, and SMEs. It further generates revenue through priority load matching, fleet analytics, route optimisation insights, and transaction fees on high-value freight matches.

“The shippers can post available loads on the TrucksUp platform, specifying details such as pickup and drop-off locations, cargo type, weight, and any special requirements. This information is then accessible to truck owners looking for loads to haul,” Elwadhi explains.

Additionally, the platform offers value-added services to support small truck operators, including financing and insurance, GPS tracking, FASTag solutions, and smart fuel cards to reduce costs.

Challenges in technology adoption

“When we started TrucksUp, we realised that simply creating an app-based aggregator like Uber or Ola wasn’t going to work for the trucking industry. Truck owners and shippers don’t just need a platform; they need a system that gives them confidence, one that prioritises reliability, security, and real-time support,” he explains.

Elwadhi highlights that while many truck owners are resistant to new technology, they desire a system that offers reliability and support.

“That’s why we’ve built a hybrid model blending technology with 24/7 human assistance so that every shipment moves smoothly without unnecessary friction,” he notes.

To overcome scepticism, the company initially launched a pilot programme, engaging directly with users to understand their pain points before its full commercial launch in April 2024.

“Our approach was to work from the ground up, engaging truck owners, drivers, brokers, and manufacturers. By focusing on real-world insights, we built a platform that truckers trust and find easy to use,” says Elwadhi.

Future expansion and growth plans

The 240-member startup says it is rapidly expanding into key industrial corridors in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. It aims to onboard over 60 lakh truck owners in the next three to four years and increase return-trip efficiency from 65% to 85%.

While TrucksUp has remained bootstrapped, it is actively seeking funding to accelerate expansion and enhance technology.

“Investment will allow us to scale faster, integrate AI-driven predictive analytics, and expand into more underserved regions,” says Elwadhi. The company is in discussions with investors to fuel its next growth phase.

Looking ahead, TrucksUp aims to diversify revenue streams through its platform and value-added services.

“We are not just a load-matching platform; we are building a trusted network that empowers truckers and businesses alike. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where every truck is utilised optimally, and no journey is wasted,” concludes Elwadhi.

It competes with players such as US-based AppWeigh, AxleLoad, and Spedlite, among others.