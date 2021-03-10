Edtech startup Vedantu to hire 2,500 staff across functions to boost growth

Educational technology brand Vedantu on Tuesday said it was planning to hire 2,500 persons between April and June to support the company's next phase of growth.





Currently, the company's strength is 6,000, which will grow to 8,500 employees after the team expansion, Vedantu said in a statement.

The hiring will be across functions including product, technology, academics, business, and marketing.

The number of students attending live classes on the platform grew to 6.3 million across the K-12 category and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET.





The new hires will be at entry and mid-level from India's premium B-schools and engineering institutes, the company said.





It added that to provide career opportunities to professionals such as product developers, engineers, academic counselors, and marketing, Vedantu was recruiting from across the country to create a diverse talent pool.

"Our people have a pivotal role in creating this experience and impact. With the boom in online learning adoption, we aim to hire highly driven and inspired individuals who can become part of the Vedantu mission," Vedantu CEO and Co-founder Vamsi Krishna added.

Eyeing expansion

The company is further expanding its presence in Tier II and III markets, and with a strong team it aims to impact many more lives and grow from strength to strength.





Earlier in February 2021, Vedantu had acquired instant doubt-solving platform Instasolv for an undisclosed sum. This is the Bengaluru-based startup's first acquisition in what has been a season of edtech M&As in India lately.





Interestingly, Vedantu had made a pre-Series A investment of $2 million in Noida-based Instasolv in June 2020. Instasolv instantly clears doubts in science and mathematics for Class VI to XII students, as well as for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants.

This acquisition marked Vedantu's increasing focus in Tier II and Tier III towns, where it looks to bridge the quality gap in teaching. Instasolv brings about one million potential active learners to Vedantu's live class platform, which reaches 1,000+ cities.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)