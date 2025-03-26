Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (March 26, 2025)

From DailyHunt parent VerSe Innovation reporting its FY24 revenue figures to SaaSBhoomi launching BhoomiAI, YourStory brings you today’s headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

Featured stories

SheSparks 2025: Tackling workplace bias and championing women in leadership

In a panel discussion at SheSparks 2025 held in Shangri-La, Bengaluru, women leaders discussed the measures needed to counter biases against women at the workplace, including the need for asking difficult questions and having enough avenues for sponsorship.

To date, countless women continue to battle against biases and judgment in workplaces. But in order to break these barriers, companies need to be ready to have uncomfortable conversations and understand the impact of these biases in key decisions-industry leaders said at SheSparks 2025.

In a panel discussion at SheSparks 2025, women leaders discussed the measures that need to be in place to counter such views in the workplace. One such measure, according to Ramya Parashar, Chief Operating Officer, MiQ Digital India, would be the ready availability of good sponsors for women. “One key challenge is whether they have genuine sponsors advocating for them.

Sponsorship is crucial, especially when women are not in the room. We often talk about mentorship, but if we reflect, women tend to have more mentors than sponsors. This is a challenge men don’t typically face, as they network more, whereas women do not,” she said. Read more.

Latest news

SaaSBoomi launches BoomiAI to support AI-first founders

SaaSBoomi, the community of software-as-a-service (SaaS) founders and other software developers, has launched BoomiAI—its latest initiative to support founders building AI-first companies.

“AI is rewriting the rules of every facet of our lives–from work to play. And we refuse to be mere spectators. We are stepping into the future–deliberately, decisively, boldly. That’s why we’re launching BoomiAI, a new home for AI-first founders, where SaaS and AI are interweaved to shape the next decade,” said Avinash Raghava, CEO and Founding Volunteer at SaaSBoomi.

While several media reports said the development was a rebranding of SaaSBoomi, sources YourStory spoke to clarified that BoomiAI will specifically focus on building and expanding on the existing SaaS community. Read more.

DailyHunt parent VerSe Innovation reports 13% decline in operating revenue for FY24

Verse Innovation, the AI-driven tech company behind ﻿DailyHunt﻿ and Josh, on Wednesday said it reported a 13% decline in operating revenue for FY24.

The company said the earnings fell from Rs 1,448 crore in FY23 to Rs 1,261 crore in the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the company also said it has significantly reduced its EBITDA burn by 51% to Rs 710 crore in FY24. This drop, according to the company, stems from reducing business promotion expenses by 65% to Rs 339 crore and lowering the cost of services by 16.85% to Rs 1,155 crore.

VerSe Innovation also said it is on track to achieve break-even in H2 2025, led by a combination of product innovation, AI-led automation, and revenue expansion. Its recent acquisitions, including Magzter (subscription-based content) and ValueLeaf (enterprise engagement solutions), are expected to drive monetisation and market expansion. Read more.

Funding news

GreenFortune secures $4.5M in pre-Series A Round

Dilip Kumar and Pratyusha Kosaraju, Founders, GreenFortune

GreenFortune, a windows and doors brand, raised $4.5 million (about Rs 39 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Foundamental, with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund and existing investors Incubate Fund Asia and others.

The startup will use the capital to fuel national-level expansion, 6X sales volumes, and build PartnerGate—its proprietary tech platform—into a full-stack solution to improve customer service.

The company looks to increase threefold its in-house R&D/design and technical services capabilities to develop new products across various material types and become a complete solution provider for fenestration products.

“With this round of funding, the company aims to scale operations, strengthen its network of fabricators, and achieve Rs 250 crore ARR within the next two years,” said Dilip Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, GreenFortune, in a statement.

Antithesis raises Rs 5 Cr in pre-seed funding

Aparna Saxena, Founder, Antithesis

Antithesis, an emerging beauty and personal care platform in India, secured Rs 5 crore investment in its pre-seed funding co-led by Rukam Capital and V3 Ventures.

The investment will support Antithesis’s growth plans as a digital-first beauty company, furthering its product innovation, market and distribution channel expansion, while strengthening its brand presence in the personal care market. The funding will further help drive innovation in formulation to cater to the evolving needs of consumers today.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)