EU-India InnoCentre, which is the collaboration platform between the regions of the European Union (EU) and India for the startup ecosystem, has launched its operations.

The platform will select and prepare European startups to collaborate with Indian companies to stimulate bilateral cooperation between India and Europe.

This group is formed by six companies with India representation from Mantra Foundation and ﻿ 91springboard﻿. The European counterparts are Civitta, German Entrepreneurship GmbH, DutchBasecamp, and uGlobally.

The project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 coordination and support action programme.

According to the project coordinator Indre Kulikaukaite from Civitta, the initial target is to add 70 of the main ecosystem players from both regions to their network and offer internationalisation training for around 500 mature European startups.

The ambition is to exchange knowledge and explore collaborations among each other by forming a team of ambassadors with ecosystem builders, corporates, and public entities with access to a leading Euro-Indian community of innovators.

Sudheer K V of 91springboard said, “This project brings together specialists in internationalisation and innovation for win-win partnerships and we are prepared to offer all the support needed in more than 20 locations in India.”

The focus of this platform will be mainly on startups operating in the segments of sustainability, healthtech, logistics and mobility, and edtech.

German entrepreneurship company GmbH's Juliane Frömmter said, “We bring together the top specialists in internationalisation, and the best local partners in each business sector, to offer European entrepreneurs a complete package guaranteeing a successful entry into the Indian market.”

This platform will provide European startups and SMEs with an entry point into the Indian market with better resources at hand.

Jay Krishnan from Mantra Foundation said: “European innovations looking to play out the adage of ‘Think global, act local’ couldn’t have found a better marriage than being discovered on this platform as the startups look at a buzzing India.”