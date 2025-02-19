Must-read biographies: 5 books to draw inspiration

Biographies offer readers a window into the lives of extraordinary individuals, shedding light on their challenges, triumphs, and unique perspectives. Whether it’s about the tech mogul who revolutionised the digital world or a political leader who changed the course of history, biographies provide valuable lessons that can inspire and motivate. As we step into 2025, there are a few iconic books that stand out among the crowd. These books not only tell gripping stories of resilience, innovation, and courage but also delve deep into the philosophies, struggles, and triumphs of the world's most influential figures. If you're looking to learn more about the lives that shaped the modern world, these five bestselling biographies are a must-read.

5 bestselling biographies to read in 2025

1. Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson

Steve Jobs was not just the co-founder of Apple; he was a visionary who revolutionised the tech industry. Written by Walter Isaacson, this biography offers an inside look at the complexities of Jobs' genius, his unconventional methods, and the challenges he faced in building Apple into a global powerhouse. The book goes beyond his professional achievements, exploring his personal life, his philosophy of innovation, and his complicated relationships with colleagues, friends, and family.

What makes Steve Jobs particularly compelling is its honesty. Isaacson captures Jobs’ brilliance alongside his flaws, making it a fascinating study of a man who lived life on his terms. For anyone interested in leadership, innovation, and the art of creating something revolutionary, this book is essential reading.

2. How Life Imitates Chess by Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov, one of the greatest chess players of all time, shares insights into not just the game of chess but the broader lessons that can be applied to life. How Life Imitates Chess isn’t a traditional biography but rather a fusion of autobiography and life strategy. Kasparov’s reflections on his years at the chessboard, his battles with political regimes, and his understanding of strategy are invaluable to anyone interested in making better decisions in their own life.

In this book, Kasparov explores the intersection of strategy, conflict, and decision-making. He delves into the psychology of competition and how the principles of chess can mirror real-world challenges. This biography offers a rare glimpse into the mind of a living legend who has navigated both political and intellectual battlegrounds with extraordinary insight.

3. Einstein: His Life and Universe by Walter Isaacson

Albert Einstein is often regarded as one of the most brilliant minds in history, and Walter Isaacson’s biography provides an in-depth look into the man behind the theory of relativity. Einstein: His Life and Universe explores not only Einstein's scientific contributions but also his personal life, his passions, and his struggles. The book paints a complex portrait of a man who defied the boundaries of traditional thinking and forever changed how we understand the universe.

Isaacson also provides a broader view of Einstein’s influence, from his commitment to civil rights to his role in shaping modern science and his pacifist beliefs. This biography is perfect for anyone fascinated by the intersection of science, philosophy, and human emotion, and it presents Einstein as not just a genius but a deeply human figure.

4. Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom is an inspiring and emotionally powerful memoir that recounts his journey from a young man in South Africa to becoming the nation's first black president. Spanning decades of struggle, sacrifice, and resilience, this autobiography provides an intimate portrait of Mandela’s life, from his early years to his imprisonment and ultimate release, as well as his presidency.

What makes this book truly remarkable is the wisdom Mandela shares about the power of patience, forgiveness, and the importance of fighting for justice. His story isn’t just one of overcoming adversity but also of using adversity as a tool for growth and change. Long Walk to Freedom offers profound lessons on leadership, forgiveness, and the pursuit of equality, making it essential reading for anyone interested in social justice and global leadership.

5. The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

The Diary of a Young Girl is one of the most important and poignant works to come out of the Holocaust. Written by Anne Frank during her two years in hiding from the Nazis, the diary captures her thoughts, fears, and aspirations as she navigates the horrors of World War II. Anne Frank’s writing is poignant, insightful, and extraordinarily mature for her age, and her diary has become an essential piece of literature in understanding the personal impact of the Holocaust.

Through Anne’s eyes, we witness the innocence lost during wartime and the deep human spirit that can endure even in the most unimaginable circumstances. This biography is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and remains a powerful reminder of the importance of tolerance, peace, and understanding.

Conclusion

These five bestselling biographies provide a unique perspective on the lives of some of the most iconic figures in history. Whether you're looking to explore the life of a tech visionary, a chess master, a revolutionary scientist, a world-changing political leader, or a young girl whose words transcended time, each of these books offers something valuable. They not only inform and inspire but also encourage readers to think deeply about their own lives and the legacies they hope to create.

For anyone in search of inspiration, life lessons, and stories of incredible perseverance, these books are more than just a read—they’re a journey into the heart and soul of human achievement. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from the lives of these extraordinary individuals.