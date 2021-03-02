[Funding alert] Esports platform IGL raises $500K from Hungama and Hindustan Talkies

By Sujata Sangwan|2nd Mar 2021
The funding will help with user acquisition and platform development as well as to institute India’s biggest esports tournament and gaming awards.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital entertainment company Hungama, along with Hindustan Talkies, a movie and digital content production house, has made a strategic investment of up to $500,000 in Indian Gaming League (IGL), a platform for competitive gaming that allows users to win exciting rewards in esports competitions.


IGL will utilise the funds to acquire new users and develop new features to increase user engagement on the platform. 


The Mumbai-based startup will also use the capital to launch Indian Gaming League Championship Cup Season 1, a 45-day mega tournament that will allow users to compete in six stimulating games and win prizes.


Yash Pariani, CEO, Indian Gaming League, said, 

“Esports is still in its nascency in India. Having Hungama and Hindustan Talkies coming on board will help us reach a larger audience and scale esports to new heights. We’re excited to have their expertise and mentorship to guide us in the right direction and achieving our vision of making e-sports a household name.”
Yash Pariani, CEO, Indian Gaming League

Yash Pariani, CEO, Indian Gaming League

ALSO READ

MPL’s fundraise, Nazara’s IPO debut portends the future of Indian gaming startups

Launched in 2016, Indian Gaming League has grown its user base by over 3x in the last 12 months and has hosted over 3,000 gaming tournaments in 2020.

“We are excited to invest in Indian Gaming League to help the platform grow further and offer gamers in the country a unique competitive experience at a scale that hasn’t been seen before. At Hungama, our plan is to engage with over 10 million gamers in the next two years with our esports initiatives,” added Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media.

According to Ashish Chowdhry, Director, Hindustan Talkies, “Today, the gaming industry is growing faster than the rest of the entertainment industry and shows no signs of slowing down. Additionally, India has the largest youth population in the world and with its ever-evolving broadband infrastructure and its affordability, we expect esports to soar further and create more uproar. For Hindustan Talkies, its association with esports allows it to foray into yet another exciting form of entertainment.”

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Elon Musk's ultra-fast internet Starlink open for pre-booking in India. Here's everything you need to know about it

This Chennai-based startup builds unmanned ground vehicles for the Indian Army

52 countries, 13M+ acres, 4M+ farmers later, how two Jharkhand-born entrepreneurs are building a global agritech giant

[The Turning Point] Why these sisters decided to launch an ecommerce startup for Made in India brands

Daily Capsule
The state of the Indian startup ecosystem: looking back and forward
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM Modi says $82B being invested in ports, invites global firms to be part of India's growth trajectory

How Tharangini is keeping the handblock printing in fashion

How Shoba Hiremath is forging ahead with her range of safe and sustainable products for skin and hair needs

Instagram Live Room now allows up to 4 users. Here’s how to enable this new feature

India adds 40 billionaires in pandemic year; Adani, Ambani see rise in wealth: Hurun Global Rich List

Karnataka government launches Engineering R&D Policy 2021 to foster innovation and take a lead in the sector

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter