[Funding alert] Kinara Capital secures Rs 52 Cr from Impact Investment Exchange for women entrepreneurs

By Trisha Medhi|9th Mar 2021
Kinara Capital will be disbursing the fund through its HerVikas discounted loan programme to an estimated 2,500+ women-owned small businesses.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Small business lender Kinara Capital on Monday announced securing Rs 52 crore from Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) for the advancement of women entrepreneurs in India.


This investment fund will be disbursed via Kinara Capital’s established HerVikas discounted loan programme to an estimated 2,500+ women-owned small businesses.


The HerVikas programme enables ‘her progress’ with an automatic upfront discount of one percent on interest costs on fast, collateral-free business loans in the range of Rs 1 lakh to 30 lakh. The discounted loan programme for women-owned MSMEs is available in 90+ cities across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry (UT).

According to the official statement, the expected impact of the partnership between IIX and Kinara Capital will generate an incremental income of Rs 320 crore for women entrepreneurs.

Founded in 2011, Kinara Capital is addressing the inequitable credit gap and related systemic issues by providing access to formal credit, industry knowledge, and personalised customer service to women entrepreneurs. 


Speaking about the new development, Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO, Kinara Capital, said,

“The investment from IIX’s Women’s Livelihood Bond Series in our HerVikas programme brings fresh impetus to the need of financial inclusion of women entrepreneurs. Empowering women has a strong impact on improving the quality of life for families and achieving gender parity can add 27 percent to India’s GDP.”
Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO, Kinara Capital

Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO, Kinara Capital

ALSO READ

How Kinara Capital’s Hardika Shah was inspired to help small business entrepreneurs dream big

“IIX is a trailblazer in gender lens investing and we are immensely honored to be a part of its ecosystem to create sustainable impact by advancing women entrepreneurs,” she added.


Commenting on the investment, Professor Durreen Shahnaz, IIX’s CEO and Founder, said,

“Having supported Kinara in one of their initial equity rounds and having watched the company grow steadily and with impact for nearly a decade, we are proud to invest in Kinara Capital again from the proceeds of the third tranche of the Women’s Livelihood Bond Series."


"At a time when COVID-19 caused governments, investors, and businesses to turn inward and leave behind millions of underserved women, women-led enterprises like Kinara Capital are spearheading COVID-resilience from the ground up by accelerating financial inclusion and empowering women entrepreneurs to be part of the solution for economic recovery," added Durreen.


The Women’s Livelihood Bond 3 (WLB3) is part of the $150 million Women’s Livelihood Bond (WLB Series), a series of innovative debt securities that create sustainable livelihoods for over three million women across developing countries. The WLB3 is supporting women-focused enterprises in India, Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines that are directly supporting women to respond to, recover from, or rebuild their livelihoods in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A day with Bhavish Aggarwal at Ola Electric's new facility, the world's largest factory for two-wheelers

Hostel startup Zostel claims victory in 3-year battle, but OYO denies claim

Women's day: Swiggy attempts to change 'desi masala' narrative to spices, and not objectionable images of women

[Funding Alert] Edtech startup Quizizz raises $12.5M in Series-A round led by Eight Roads Ventures

Daily Capsule
School to startup to SVP: The 21-year-journey of an MMT intern
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ola's founding member Pranay Jivrajka exits the company

[Funding alert] Insurtech platform Turtlemint closes $46M Series D round with funds from Jungle Ventures

[Funding alert] Gurugram logistics startup Ecom Express raises $20M from CDC Group

[Funding Alert] Edtech startup Quizizz raises $12.5M in Series-A round led by Eight Roads Ventures

[Funding Alert] Nazara-backed NODWIN Gaming raises Rs 164 Cr from PUBG developer Krafton

Employee engagement and innovation: COVID-19 resilience tips from Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Health Enterprises

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter