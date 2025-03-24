Fintech unicorn Juspay Technologies on Monday said it has open-sourced its payment orchestrator in response to the termination of partnerships by leading payment companies such as Razorpay, Cashfree, and PhonePe.

Juspay’s newly open-sourced payments-routing engine, Hyperswitch, will allow merchants to self-host the solution within their infrastructure, enabling them to integrate with a diverse range of payment providers while defining their own transaction rules.

The goal, according to Juspay, is to eliminate vendor lock-in and empower merchants with a fully customisable and compliant payment system.

“Our vision is to make payments open, transparent, and accessible so that businesses can focus on growth rather than payment complexities,” said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder and COO of Juspay. “With the launch of the open-source routing engine, we are making payments orchestration a truly interoperable and community-driven software.”

The announcement follows months of turbulence at Juspay, a dominant player in India’s payment orchestration market. In December last year, major payment gateways and aggregators—including PhonePe, Razorpay, and Cashfree—terminated partnerships with Juspay over concerns that the company prioritised its own Payment Aggregator (PA) services after securing a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) license in 2023.

According to The CapTable, these partners accused Juspay of misrepresenting transaction data and undercutting rivals, allegations Juspay denied as “baseless.”

​A payment orchestrator is a service that enables businesses to manage and optimise their payment processing by connecting to multiple payment providers and processors through a single platform. It acts as an intermediary layer between the merchant and various payment gateways, offering flexibility, redundancy, and optimisation capabilities.

By intelligently routing transactions to the most appropriate payment providers based on factors, such as cost, success rates, currency, and geographical location, payment orchestrators streamline the payment process and enhance overall efficiency.