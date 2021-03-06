Future of Work: Leverage data, meet short-term goals to create a scalable product, says Capital Float’s Jatin Bhasin

Fulfilling short-term goals and leveraging data to meet customer expectations and solve problems hindering growth are key to building a strong and scalable product, Jatin Bhasin, Vice President of Product Management at digital lender Capital Float, said at YourStory’s Future of Work 2021 Summit on Saturday.

“When we started Capital Float, we knew we would diversify into consumer lending from our primary product of SME (small and medium enterprise) lending, but we went ahead step by step,” Bhasin said. “We had a vision, but for getting forward we fulfilled short-term goals first.”

Bhasin was speaking at the virtual session, “Product lessons from billion-dollar disbursals” on the final day of India’s largest product-design-tech conference. This year was the fourth edition of YourStory’s Future of Work 2021.





For a long-term view, Bhasin said there needs to be strong and deep clarity, which can come when an organisation is data-driven.

“When you have data, you are powerful,” he said. “The data lets you brainstorm and meet the expectations of customers or find solutions to problems that are hindering growth.”

“If the problem statement has been defined, getting solutions to it becomes easy. You need to create, experiment with solutions, and then scale.”

Product leaders, he said, are the voice of consumers and represent them in an organisation. “So they (product leaders) need to be empathetic and understand the demands and requirements of targeted customers, which will help the business scale.





“Once the product leader has understood the customer needs, working on the framework becomes easy and delivering experience becomes faster.”

Having been with Capital Float for five years, Bhasin said he has worked with some of the brightest minds in the country. The core value each of them carries is following a step-by-step vision, he added.





Capital Float was established in 2013 to offer flexible and short-term loans to SMEs that can be used to acquire inventory, service new orders, and optimize cash cycles.





In a little over four years, the company also ventured into consumer lending, disbursing loans worth around Rs 8,000 crore to more than two million customers.





