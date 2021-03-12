Govt approves 33 API applications with over Rs 5,000 Cr committed investment under PLI scheme

By Press Trust of India|12th Mar 2021
Setting up of these pharma plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of bulk drugs, said a government press release.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government has approved a total of 33 applications with a committed investment of Rs 5,082.65 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), an official release said on Thursday.


Setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in respect of these bulk drugs, said the release.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has launched a PLI scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing by setting up greenfield plants in four different target segments with a total outlay of Rs 6,940 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2029-30.

In total, 215 applications have been received for 36 products spread across four target segments, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in the release.


Nineteen applications with a committed investment of Rs 4,623.01 crore have already been approved under Target Segment I, II and III, said the release.


Besides, 174 applications were received for 23 eligible products under Target Segment IV.

Out of 174 applications, 79 received for 11 eligible products were considered as per the decided evaluation and selection criteria by the Empowered Committee in its meeting held on February 27, 2021, the release said.

ALSO READ

PLI scheme can generate Rs 35-40T incremental revenue in 5 years, says Crisil report

The applications of 14 companies that have committed minimum/more than the minimum proposed annual production capacities and fulfil the prescribed criteria have been approved, it said.


The setting up of these plants will lead to a total committed investment of Rs 459.47 crore and employment generation of about 3,715 people by the companies, said the release.


The commercial production of these plants is projected to commence from April 1, 2023.


It has been decided to take up the remaining 95 applications under Target Segment IV till March 31, 2021, for scrutiny and approval, as per the release.


The government on February 25 also approved a PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector, entailing an outlay of Rs 15,000 crore.

Edited by Lena Saha

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Angel investor Arun Venkatachalam on becoming an investor, understanding the space, and making unique deals

Local to global: This Delhi-based startup is on a mission to build apps for the world

[Funding alert] Homegrown OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 3.5 Cr in angel round led by Inflection Point

[Funding alert] Organic brand Juicy Chemistry raises $6.3M in Series A round

Daily Capsule
The first edition of The MAKERS Conference, India 2021 will celebrate women
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indian healthtech market growing at 39 pc CAGR to reach $5B by 2023: Report

[Funding alert] Homegrown OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 3.5 Cr in angel round led by Inflection Point

Elon Musk’s SpaceX wins two $159M contracts from the US Pentagon

Uber, Lyft team up on database to expose abusive drivers

[Funding alert] Organic brand Juicy Chemistry raises $6.3M in Series A round

Technology, talent, transformation - 50 quotes from the Future of Work 2021 conference

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details