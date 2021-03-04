[Jobs Roundup] Work with B2B gig marketplace Taskmo with these openings

Founded in 2016 by Prashant Janadri and Naveen Ramachandran, Taskmo is a B2B gig marketplace, which leverages technology to screen, train, manage, and deploy grey collar professionals. As of December 31, 2020, about half a million gig workers and over 150 companies have signed up with the Bengaluru startup.





Available on Google Play Store and web, Taskmo uses a proprietary algorithm to train, match, and deploy gig workers.

It helps companies outsource on-ground, operational tasks to distributed gig workers in ‘pay-based-task’ modules, and hires gig workers in hourly, monthly, and full-time roles in ‘pay-per-hire’ modules.

Taskmo was operating as FeedMyPockets until 2020. Post-COVID-19, this Bengaluru startup rebranded to Taskmo.





In January 2021, business services provider Quess Corp picked up a 49 percent stake in Taskmo at a valuation of Rs 10 crore.

The Taskmo team

If you want to be part of Taskmo's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Content Writer

Experience required: N/A

This role involves conducting in-depth research on industry-related topics to develop original content for blogs, articles, product descriptions, social media, and the company website.





Other responsibilities include assisting the marketing team in developing content for advertising campaigns, proofreading content for errors and inconsistencies, and editing and polishing existing content to improve readability, and more.





For more information, click here.

Full-stack Developer

Experience required: 3+ years

The full-stack developer at Taskmo is responsible for the design, development, deployment, and maintenance of applications and their various modules. He/she will work closely with the Product, UX, and QA teams to deliver the product.





The candidate is expected to own several modules of the application and should have strong skills in JavaScript, Node.js, and experience working on Single Page Application-based apps such as Angular.js or React.js.





For more information, click here.

Vice President of Engineering

Experience required: 10+ years

The VP of Engineering at Taskmo will run and lead multiple teams of software engineers, working on mobile and web platforms, establishing a track record of building successful teams, and delivering and operating sophisticated software products.





The candidate will also drive technical excellence by validating technology choices, architectural design, and code quality, diving deeper when necessary. He/she will enable the team to succeed by identifying gaps, improving the engineering process, and providing growth opportunities, and more.





For more information, click here.

UI/UX Designer

Experience required: 1-3 years

This role involves designing test plans, scenarios, scripts and procedures, executing tests on source code, analysing test results and reporting to the development team, and working with the development team to correct bugs and errors.





The UI/UX designer is also expected to gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers, illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps, design graphic user interfaces elements like menus, tabs, and widgets, among others.





For more information, click here.

Android Developer

Experience required: 2-5 years

Taskmo is looking for an Android developer who can design and code features for the Android application as per specifications provided by product and design teams, write unit tests for all features, ship feature fast-moving agile sprints, etc.





The candidate will also work closely with backend, design, and product management teams to brainstorm and understand the details of features.





For more information, click here.