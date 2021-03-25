Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 25, 2021)

Masai School, a coding boot camp startup, has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by Omidiyar Network India. Existing investors Unitus Investors, India Quotient, and AngelList India also participated in this round of funding. Founded in June 2019 by Prateek Shukla, Nrupul Dev and Yogesh Bhat, Masai School is open to anybody seeking training in coding

Khatabook, the fintech startup which provides digital ledger app targetted primarily at small businesses has announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based Biz Analyst, a SaaS startup in a deal valued at $10 million. The transaction will be a mix of cash and equity. Through this acquisition, Khatabook aims to leapfrog into the next phase of growth where it will provide premium value-added services.

KhataBook team

Bengaluru-based finance platform for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Rupifi on Thursday announced that it has raised $4.1 million in a pre-series A round led by Quona Capital. Other investors from Ankur Capital, and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal also participated in this round. According to the official statement, the funding will be used to expand Rupifi’s product offerings, partnerships and to scale its team.