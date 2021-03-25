Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 25, 2021)

By Team YS|25th Mar 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

How Masai School aims to be an alternative for college education in India (Funding)

Masai School, a coding boot camp startup, has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by Omidiyar Network India. Existing investors Unitus Investors, India Quotient, and AngelList India also participated in this round of funding. Founded in June 2019 by Prateek Shukla, Nrupul Dev and Yogesh Bhat, Masai School is open to anybody seeking training in coding

Khatabook acquires SaaS startup Biz Analyst in deal valued at $10 million

Khatabook, the fintech startup which provides digital ledger app targetted primarily at small businesses has announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based Biz Analyst, a SaaS startup in a deal valued at $10 million. The transaction will be a mix of cash and equity. Through this acquisition, Khatabook aims to leapfrog into the next phase of growth where it will provide premium value-added services.

KhataBook

KhataBook team

B2SME embedded fintech platform Rupifi raises $4.1M in pre-series A led by Quona Capital (Funding)

Bengaluru-based finance platform for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Rupifi on Thursday announced that it has raised $4.1 million in a pre-series A round led by Quona Capital. Other investors from Ankur Capital, and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal also participated in this round. According to the official statement, the funding will be used to expand Rupifi’s product offerings, partnerships and to scale its team.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Khatabook acquires SaaS startup Biz Analyst in deal valued at $10 million

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Janani raises Rs 8 Cr in seed funding led by Venture Catalysts, others

Demystified: The man who bought NFT art for $69.3 million is a Tamil immigrant Vignesh Sundaresan

[Funding alert] B2SME embedded fintech platform Rupifi raises $4.1M in pre-series A led by Quona Capital

Daily Capsule
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 25, 2021)
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Regulation should not constrain fintech innovation: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Janani raises Rs 8 Cr in seed funding led by Venture Catalysts, others

[Funding alert] IvyCap Ventures invests Rs 15 Cr in Bidgely

[Funding alert] CityMall raises $11M in Series A round led by Accel Partners

Sequoia Capital India announces new $195M seed fund

Social Alpha's Techtonic challenge: An opportunity for cleantech start-ups to innovate for a greener future.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter