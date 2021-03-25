[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Janani raises Rs 8 Cr in seed funding led by Venture Catalysts, others

By Rashi Varshney|25th Mar 2021
Investors including Venture Catalysts, Apollo Hospitals, Inflection Point Ventures, and Lets Venture participated in the seed and angel funding rounds
Healthtech startup Janani has raised seed funding of Rs 8 crore in a round led by Venture Catalysts. Prominent investors such as Apollo Hospitals, Inflection Point Ventures, and Lets Venture also participated in the seed and angel rounds, along with existing investors including 9unicorn and AL.


Janani caters to parents facing infertility issues, enabling them easy access to the treatments using technology as they can track their fertility journey using an app. The platform aims to establish itself as an end-to-end service provider with innovative products such as the consumer-centric Janani.life and the B2B AI solution, Janani.ai, under its belt. The startup will utilise the recent capital infusion to build its technology stack and initiate full-fledged operations in three metro cities in the country.

 

Nilay Mehrotra, Founder, Janani, said,

“We will leverage the funding to strengthen our tech infrastructure and extend our operations to three metro cities. The capital support has come a shot in the arm for us and will help us take a firm step forward in the direction of becoming India's largest fertility virtual tech clinic that offers all fertility services at the patient's doorstep.” 
janani

The startup’s value proposition involves providing a first-of-its-kind science-backed, phase-wise answer to the problem of infertility, which plagues around thirty million couples in India every year, according to the World Health Organisation.


Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder of Venture Catalysts, added, “Janani's founders have drawn on their industry experience to identify some major needs and gaps in India’s fertility management landscape. The global infertility market is valued at around $36 billion, with India having more than 30 percent of the market cap as of now. Combined with the expertise of its founding team, an innovative IP and the first-mover advantage, the startup is perfectly positioned to disrupt the country’s fertility market for the better.”

 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

