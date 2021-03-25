[Funding alert] B2SME embedded fintech platform Rupifi raises $4.1M in pre-series A led by Quona Capital

Bengaluru-based finance platform for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Rupifi on Thursday announced that it has raised $4.1 million in a pre-series A round led by Quona Capital. Other investors from Ankur Capital, and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal also participated in this round.

According to the official statement, the funding will be used to expand Rupifi’s product offerings, partnerships and to scale its team.

Founded in 2020 by Anubhav Jain, Ankit Singh, and Jawaid Iqbal, Rupifi﻿ operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm focussed on financial products for small and medium enterprises in India and Southeast Asia.





Speaking about its platform, Anubhav Jain, co-founder and CEO, Rupifi said,

“We’ve all become used to the Buy Now, Pay Laters (BNPLs) of the world like Klarna and Affirm. But MSMEs don’t need lengthy instalment plans, they need access to small loans/credit lines they can pay back at variable time periods, based on their resale of the items they buy. For many, this may be as quick as “buy now, pay next week” or “buy now, pay next day”—but when they don’t have access to credit for even the shortest of terms, those MSMEs fail to grow."

"Rupifi provides an agile platform that solves this dilemma for the entire ecosystem, from B2B anchors to lenders. Digital B2B transactions are growing at an unprecedented pace, and we are here to provide the much-needed pillar of support in the form of flexible credit.”





Commenting on the investment, Ganesh Rengaswamy, co-founder and Managing Partner, Quona Capital added,





“Rupifi’s solution rides on several digital rails including OCEN(Open Credit Enablement Network), B2B commerce and card issuance to lower risk while serving high-frequency, low-ticket-size transactions that enable MSMEs to expand and grow. The innovation of Buy Now, Pay Flexibly has long been needed in this market, and we are excited to back the Rupifi team as they reimagine MSME commerce in India.”