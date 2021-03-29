Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 29, 2021)

By Team YS|29th Mar 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday, March 29, 2021.
Biden invites PM Modi and top world leaders to US-hosted virtual climate summit

President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a US-hosted virtual summit on climate next month to underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action, the White House said. Biden will host a two-day climate summit for world leaders starting on Earth Day, April 22, in which he will outline the US goal for reductions of carbon emissions by 2030 -- known as the nationally determined contribution under the historic Paris accord.

Agritech startup FarmERP bags 2nd place in Asia Agritech Challenge, secures $2,000

Pune-based agritech startup Shivrai Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs and owns enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform FarmERP, on Monday announced that the startup had secured second place in the Asia AgriTech Challenge, under ‘IT Innovation in support of VC supply-demand arrangements/marketing’ category organised by the Value Chain Capacity Network (VCB-N).

B2B rental startup Settlrs raises undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round [Funding alert]

Bengaluru-based B2B rental company Settlrs on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round from MaGEHold Pte. Ltd., Singapore; and other angel investors. According to the official statement released by the company, the startup plans to use the fresh funds to build the tech platform, expand geographically, and onboard more vendors to the same.

