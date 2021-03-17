Teledensity in India touches 87 pc at the end of Jan 2021: TRAI

By Team YS|17th Mar 2021
The latest data provided by TRAI showed that teledensity in rural areas touched 59.50 percent at the end of January 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The overall teledensity in India increased from 86.38 percent at the end of December 2020 to 87.01 percent at the end of January 2021, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).


The urban teledensity increased from 138.34 percent at the end of December 2020 to 139.25 percent at the end of January 2021, and rural teledensity also increased from 59.05 percent to 59.50 percent during the same period.


The share of urban and rural subscribers in the total number of telephone subscribers at the end of January 2021 was 55.20 percent and 44.80 percent respectively.

phone

ALSO READ

5 latest non-Chinese mobile phones priced under Rs 7,000 that are made for the new normal

The country has already crossed the telephone subscriber base – which includes landline and mobile – to over a billion. At the end of January 2021, the number of subscribers stood at 1,183.49 million as compared to 1,173.83 million in December, 2020.


The urban telephone subscription increased from 64 7. 91 million at the end of December 2020 to 653.29 million at the end of January 2021 and the rural subscription also increased from 525.92 million to 530.19 million during the same period.


The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.83 percent and 0.81 percent respectively during the month of January 2021.

The total wireless subscribers increased from 1,153.77 million at the end of December 2020 to 1,163.41 million at the end of January 2021, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.84 percent. Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 629.67 million at the end of December 2020 to 634.97 million at the end of January 2021 and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased from 524.11 million to 528.44 million during the same period.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.84 percent and 0.83 percent respectively.


The wireless teledensity in India increased from 84.90 percent at the end of December 2020 to 85.53 percent at the end of January 2021. The urban wireless teledensity increased from 134.44 percent at the end of December 2020 to 135.35 percent at the end of January 2021, and rural teledensity also increased from 58.85 percent to 59.31 percent during the same period.


The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 54.58 percent and 45.42 percent respectively at the end of January 2021.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Startup Bharat: How Wadhwani Venture Fastrack is working with accelerators to catalyse the ecosystem

Analysts recommend subscribing to Nazara Technology IPO as bids open today

[Funding alert] Femtech startup Say Cheese raises seed round at Rs 10 Cr valuation

[Funding alert] EV startup Euler Motors raises an additional $2.6M in Series A round

Daily Capsule
Zynga co-founder Justin Waldron is building a mobile gaming unicorn
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

25 years of Zoho: from Adventnet to a self-funded unicorn

India had 4.12 lakh dollar-millionaire households in 2020: Report

Startup Bharat: How Wadhwani Venture Fastrack is working with accelerators to catalyse the ecosystem

[Funding alert] EV startup Euler Motors raises an additional $2.6M in Series A round

Former cricketer Javagal Srinath among others buy out Shunwei's stake from Vokal and Koo

Service fee for developers on Google Play reduced

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details

20

Mar

WEFT Global Virtual Conference

Virtual Conference

View Details

20

Mar

FinTech India Live

Virtual

View Details