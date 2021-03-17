Teledensity in India touches 87 pc at the end of Jan 2021: TRAI

The overall teledensity in India increased from 86.38 percent at the end of December 2020 to 87.01 percent at the end of January 2021, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).





The urban teledensity increased from 138.34 percent at the end of December 2020 to 139.25 percent at the end of January 2021, and rural teledensity also increased from 59.05 percent to 59.50 percent during the same period.





The share of urban and rural subscribers in the total number of telephone subscribers at the end of January 2021 was 55.20 percent and 44.80 percent respectively.

The country has already crossed the telephone subscriber base – which includes landline and mobile – to over a billion. At the end of January 2021, the number of subscribers stood at 1,183.49 million as compared to 1,173.83 million in December, 2020.





The urban telephone subscription increased from 64 7. 91 million at the end of December 2020 to 653.29 million at the end of January 2021 and the rural subscription also increased from 525.92 million to 530.19 million during the same period.





The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.83 percent and 0.81 percent respectively during the month of January 2021.

The total wireless subscribers increased from 1,153.77 million at the end of December 2020 to 1,163.41 million at the end of January 2021, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.84 percent. Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 629.67 million at the end of December 2020 to 634.97 million at the end of January 2021 and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased from 524.11 million to 528.44 million during the same period.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.84 percent and 0.83 percent respectively.





The wireless teledensity in India increased from 84.90 percent at the end of December 2020 to 85.53 percent at the end of January 2021. The urban wireless teledensity increased from 134.44 percent at the end of December 2020 to 135.35 percent at the end of January 2021, and rural teledensity also increased from 58.85 percent to 59.31 percent during the same period.





The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 54.58 percent and 45.42 percent respectively at the end of January 2021.