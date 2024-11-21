Ecommerce platform Tata CLiQ rebrands to Tata CLiQ Fashion

﻿Tata Cliq﻿ has rebranded to Tata CLiQ Fashion. With a complete visual redesign, the ecommerce platform has introduced a new brand manifesto and packaging, and refreshed both its app and web experience.

The rebranding is set to reposition the brand from a horizontal marketplace to a specialised vertical platform focused on fashion and lifestyle across categories including footwear, apparel, watches, gadgets, beauty, accessories, and home, the company said in a statement.

The new logo design encompasses a rose pink and cerulean blue colour palette.

“Our new brand identity and positioning reflect our commitment to offering consumers the best of fashion curated for their evolving needs. It is a strategic pivot to drive growth and our leadership in the fashion category. By focusing on fashion and lifestyle, our goal is to elevate fashion as a powerful form of self-expression,” said Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ.

In addition to the currently existing stores and over 6,000 brands, it will also introduce thematic stores that will showcase a selection of styles and essentials from a wide range of brands, the company said.

The brand is also set to roll out a new feature, 'Fit Assessment' which will help customers find products suited to them by analysing their past purchases and understanding their size and preferences.

The platform will also introduce virtual try-on and hyperpersonalisation features in the next few months to enhance the shopping experience, and streamline the search process the company said.

It will also launch an e-magazine, ‘e-Stylist', which will be available on the app and will offer users ready access to trend reports, care and maintenance guides, how-to-style playbooks, and theme-based curated shopping lists to keep them updated on the latest fashion trends.