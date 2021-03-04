Elon Musk had to retake his computer aptitude test. Here’s why

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was a born genius. His mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a letter from the year 1989, which reveals Elon’s computer aptitude test results. In the test, Elon Musk had scored so well that the examiners could not believe the results.





The billionaire entrepreneur studied at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, for just five months, before shifting to Canada at the age of 17.

The letter shared by his mother reveals that Elon Musk had scored A+ in both Operating and Programming in the computer aptitude test.

The tweet has since then made netizens go crazy and Maye’s tweet has garnered over 132,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.





The letter dated May 17, 1989, from the Office of the Director of Information Management, University of Pretoria, reads,

“I have requested ISM (SA) to conduct aptitude tests on Elon Musk regarding computer programming, etc. The results were outstanding.”

Maye adds that Elon Musk had to take a retest as the examiners had never seen such a high score.

.⁦⁦@elonmusk⁩ I found your computer aptitude test from when you were 17. If I remember correctly, they had to retest you because they had never seen such a high score. No wonder you are such a brilliant engineer. #ProudMom pic.twitter.com/7sGxAvLF4r — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) March 3, 2021

ALSO READ Tesla Founder Elon Musk admits judging books by their cover

Elon Musk has since then grown to become one of the richest men on the planet, thanks to his early investment in Tesla and subsequent controversial rise to CEO in 2008. Today, Tesla is one of the key players in the field of electric vehicles and is also the world’s most valuable auto company based on market capitalisation. The carmaker entered the Indian car market in 2021, with Bengaluru being its seat of choice for an R&D centre.





Elon Musk’s latest venture Starlink, a high-speed, low latency internet service by SpaceX, is also set to be available in India by 2022. Starlink internet service is now accepting pre-bookings in India with a refundable deposit of $99, which translates to roughly Rs 7,200.