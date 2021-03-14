Urban Company to onboard over 20,000 service professionals this year

By Press Trust of India|14th Mar 2021
Currently, the company has more than 40,000 gig workers on its platform, of which over 35,000 are present in India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Home services marketplace Urban Company on Sunday said it aims to onboard over 20,000 professionals on its platform this year to meet the strong growth in demand for various services post the lockdown.


Currently, the company has more than 40,000 gig workers on its platform, of which over 35,000 are present in India. Of the total base of gig workers on the platform in India, more than one-third are women working as beauticians and massage therapists, Urban Company Co-founder Varun Khaitan told PTI.

"We have accelerated our pace of onboarding more service professionals in line with our 2021 business growth plan...We plan to onboard more than 50 percent gig workers on our platform in line with our 2021 strategy," he added.

Khaitan pointed out that the company has onboarded 10,000 AC technicians to prepare for the 2021 summer season as it expects the demand for AC servicing to more than double this year.


"We plan to service about three million ACs covering 1.5 million households across the country in the next two to three months," he added.


Khaitan noted that over the last few months, the company has also started operations in cities including Bhopal, Coimbatore, Kochi, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, and Guwahati, and that Urban Company will launch operations in a few more cities over March and April.


He said the gig model aligns gig workers with good quality customer experience.

urban company

Co-Founders of Urban Company

ALSO READ

Future of Work: The secret sauce of Urban Company's success is ‘simple’, shares co-founder Raghav Chandra
"By virtue of the model, they are able to earn more than their counterparts in the traditional industry setup. Further, it's scalable; reflective in our mission to create one million micro-entrepreneurs in the next five years," he added.

Khaitan said the company is also focussing extensively on training its service professionals.


"We have built an in-house team of over 200 full-time trainers, who train between 3,000 to 5,000 professionals a month. These training (and retraining) programmes focus on both core skills and soft skills, and can last anywhere from one week to two months," he said.


He explained that prior to March 2020, the company trained professionals in its training centres spread across the country but with the pandemic and ensuing lockdown, training efforts were moved online.


"Our tech team developed the entire backend infrastructure required to deliver these training modules virtually — from WHO protocols on hygiene and safety to skill-specific modules and tests...Now, as things start to open up more, we will also resume conducting physical training sessions in our approximately 100 training classrooms present pan-India," Khaitan said.


He added that the company will continue to use its virtual training module as well for some parts of the training programme that can be done remotely.


Further, Urban Company has an agreement with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) that issue skill certificates to its fleet of service professionals upon clearing the required assessments.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of a startup born in the middle of a pandemic and how it got its first cheque from 100X.VC

[Startup Bharat] To give up junk food, this Jaipur resident set up a healthy snack brand using a Rajasthani tradition

Meet India’s education finance startups making learning affordable for millions of students

This ex-banker’s agri-fintech startup has disbursed loans worth Rs 6,000 Cr to 4M farmers

Daily Capsule
An occasion to celebrate India’s trailblazing women in 2021
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

DPIIT to hold meetings with industry, trader bodies on FDI in ecommerce

[Funding alert] Google's assistant investment programme invests in mental health startup Wysa

The story of a startup born in the middle of a pandemic and how it got its first cheque from 100X.VC

An occasion to celebrate India’s trailblazing women in 2021

Despite pandemic-led delays, here are the top 5 ISRO missions waiting to take off

How being a podcast host helped me become a better listener

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details