[Funding alert] Edtech startup LearnVern raises $1M from undisclosed investors

Ahmedabad-based edtech platform LearnVern has raised funding of over $1 million from undisclosed international investors.





Launched in January 2020 by husband-wife duo Niral Modi and Aditi Modi, LearnVern is an online learning platform that offers job-oriented courses in vernacular languages.





The startup claims to have more than 5.5 lakh students registered on LearnVern platforms to learn about 37 different courses spanning across software development, IT, graphic design, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, digital marketing etc taught in languages like Hindi and Bangla.

LearnVern also has a tie-up with AICTE and NSDC SkillIndia Training Partner to enable its students with courses that create employability for them.

The edtech startup will will use the fresh capital to upgrade technology with stronger web and mobile platforms, while creating courses in different languages to engage more students.

Team LearnVern

“At LearnVern we are excited about the funding– it comes at a time when we are looking to scale and reach out to over four crore students studying in colleges across India. India’s newly launched National Education Policy 2020 talks about vocational education and vernacular as the two most important transformational changes, which we had envisioned as the requirement of India’s students and launched our solutions to meet that need," said Niral, Co-Founder and CEO, Learnvern.

He added that platform-based online learning has increasingly gained traction today and that skill-based education in native language is emerging as the choice for students and employers.





"Learnvern’s vision is to offer a vernacular learning platform where students can learn for free - at their pace, and in their preferred language. Our new technology enhancements will enable video conferencing, peer-reviews, and forums, and many other features that will deliver a thoroughly immersive experience. Furthermore the AI-based tool will ensure students get matched to local and national level employer’s job requirements," Niral said.





The company is currently working with 500 large and medium employers to enable direct recruitment.