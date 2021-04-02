[Funding alert] Healthcare platform Onsurity raises capital from angel investors, including Kunal Shah, Gaurav Munjal, and others

Onsurity, a tech startup that provides healthcare-related services aimed at SMEs, has raised an undisclosed round of funding from a group of its customers who have turned investors.





This round of funding saw participation from the founders of leading startups in India. These include Kunal Shah (Cred), Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter Money), Amit Lakhotia (Park+), Revant Bhate and Dhyanesh Shah (Mosaic Wellness), Gaurav Munjal (Co-founder Unacademy), Aakrit Vaish, Miten Sampat, Harsh Shah (Fynd), Gourav Bhattacharya (ex- Matrix Partners), Kunal Khattar (Managing Partner, AdvantEdge Founders), and all the three founders of Clevertap – Sunil Thomas, Anand Jain and Suresh Kondamudi.

ALSO READ How a Chennai company became India’s largest integrated diagnostic service provider

According to the startup, the customers had reached out to the founders, seeking to invest based on their experience of being engaged with the company.





“Angel investors in the startup ecosystem coming in for mentoring and building a business is the norm. But in Onsurity’s case, our customers have turned investors. This is a unique situation as it is a validation of our vision and the problem statement we are solving. We are proud to be onboarding these remarkable entrepreneurs who are also customers as angel investors,” said Onsurity Co-founder Kulin Shah.





Onsurity raised its seed round in March 2020 with backers such as Nexus Partners, AngelList, Whiteboard Capital and angels like Prashanth Ranganathan (ex-Paysense), Jonathan Swanson (Cofounder, Thumbtack) ,and others.

Yogesh Agarwal, Founder, Onsurity, said, “The participation of these angels will help our team get easy access to build a great customer experience and enhance our tech stack. We look forward to deeply engaging with these stalwarts to innovate, further scale and provide every SME the opportunity to provide healthcare their employees deserve."

Onsurity launched its product in July 2020 and has 700 SMEs with 70,000 users. It provides various services like group health insurance, telemedicine & consultation, regular checkups etc.