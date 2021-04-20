[Funding alert] Qapita raises $5M in pre-Series A round led by MassMutual Ventures

By Thimmaya Poojary|20th Apr 2021
SaaS startup Qapita will use this round of funding for product development and market expansion
Qapita, a Singapore headquartered SaaS startup with a technology centre in India, has raised $5 million in a pre-Series A round of funding led by MassMutual Ventures.


The round saw participation from Endiya Partners and angel investors such as Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar, and Anjali Bansal, founder of Avaana Capital.


This pre-series A round also saw participation from existing investors Vulcan Capital and East Ventures along with angel investors who participated in the seed round in September 2020.

According to a statement, this fresh funding will be used by Qapita to add engineering talent, accelerate product development and build clientele in India, Indonesia and Singapore.


Founded in 2019 by Ravi Ravulaparthi, Lakshman Gupta and Vamsee Mohan, Qapita’s technology platform digitises the entire captable and ESOP data of any company.


On the funding received, Lakshman Gupta, COO and Co-founder of Qapita said,

Over the last six months, more than a hundred startups have agreed to onboard with Qapita and manage their equity ownership on our software platform. New features will help us address pain points of not only startups and investors, but that of all stakeholders in the ecosystem.”


He further said that Qapita plans to partner with various service providers including law, accounting & company secretarial firms as part of its growth strategy


The team of Qapita has grown from six in September 2020 to over 30 employees today, spread across South-East Asia and South Asia region.


On the investment, Anvesh Ramineni, Managing Director of MassMutual Ventures said, “Globally, we are witnessing trends that indicate a convergence between public and private markets. Qapita is enabling this in the region through their solution.”


Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and Co-founder of Qapita, said,

Through our Cap table, ESOP and Liquidity solutions, we want to enable founders to not only offer equity to more stakeholders (including employees), but also provide faster liquidity. This will enable them to accelerate the flywheel of reinvestment into the rapidly growing startup ecosystem in India, and Southeast Asia.”

Edited by Anju Narayanan

