[Funding alert] Unbox Robotics raises $1.2M in pre-Series A round

By Sujata Sangwan|23rd Apr 2021
This investment will primarily be used for scaling early client pilots, team expansion, and product improvements.
Unbox Robotics, a Bengaluru-based logistics automation startup, on Friday announced that it has raised $1.2 million as a part of its pre-Series A round from BEENEXT, Karthik Bhat (through his syndicate on AngelList India), Info Edge (India) Ltd-backed Redstart Labs (India) Ltd, and WEH Ventures

 

Existing investors Arali Ventures, SOSV and HAX, and Entrepreneur First also participated in the round along with angel investors. This investment will primarily be used for scaling early client pilots, team expansion, and product improvements.

“With a massive surge in ecommerce, in the next three to five years, the logistics industry needs to handle about 2X the load they process today. Having seen these problems first hand, we decided to build a plug and play swarm robotics system that can improve the package sorting productivity while saving the area by 50-70 percent compared to existing sorting systems,” said Pramod Ghadge, CEO, Unbox Robotics.
“Currently, we are closely working with six ecommerce and logistics enterprises in India, Southeast Asia, and the US to deploy our solution in the next 12 months, and earn seven-figure revenue figures,” Pramod added.

With retail and logistics companies increasingly looking to go the contactless route fuelled by the pandemic, the approach to warehouse management has seen a significant shift in the last year. Unbox said it aims to address the complex challenges faced by retail and logistics players when it comes to warehouse management in a sustainable manner. Unbox Robotics is built using a proprietary plug-and-play swarm robotics system that automates and improves package sorting as well as the order consolidation process while using optimum floor space and capital.  

“Globally, ecommerce has seen rapid growth, but the logistics infrastructure empowering better customer experience has struggled to keep up. Unbox enables quick deployment, high throughput, and inherent flexibility for the rapidly evolving logistics market,” said Duncan Turner, Managing Director, HAX, General Partner, SOSV.

 

Unbox systems claims to bring down the deployment to less than a week compared to other solutions that can take up to four months or beyond. The product’s USP lies in its ability to reduce warehouse area by 50-70 percent, increasing personnel productivity by 3x, and reducing capex by 40 percent.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

