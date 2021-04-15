[Funding alert] Robotics firm Miko raises Rs 50 Cr from IvyCap, others

By Vishal Krishna|15th Apr 2021
Miko said the funding raised will be used for product development and to strengthen global alliances as the company builds a strong global brand.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Robotics company Miko has announced a Rs 50 crore fundraise led by IvyCap Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investors like Chiratae Ventures, YourNest Capital, and Keshav Murugesh, Former Chairman of NASSCOM.  


The company said the funding raised will be used for product development and to strengthen global alliances as the company builds a strong global brand.


Miko was started in 2015 by IIT Bombay graduates Sneh R Vaswani, Prashant V Iyengar, and Chintan S Raikar, along with global experts in engineering, mathematics, design, and education.


The robotics company has now scaled its user base to more than 140 countries globally and has witnessed a 3X jump through the pandemic. The company said it is witnessing a massive demand during the pandemic as parents are hunting for positive ways to engage kids in lockdown globally. Miko is also aiming for a portfolio of new products in the coming years. 

Money


Commenting on the funding, Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors, said,

“We have closely seen Sneh and team build Miko and are delighted to witness such a solid technology and product company built in India and catering to global markets. The global play and sound fundamentals have ensured the company's consistent growth trajectory.” 

After the success of the first generation of Miko, the company launched Miko 2, a robot that can see, hear, sense, express, talk, recognise faces, remember names, identify moods, initiate a conversation and learn from its own environment to intuitively develop a bond with a child.


Miko 2 cuts across a complex need-gap of education, technology, and entertainment, and hence is an enabler in effective parenting. 


Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman of Chiratae Ventures, shared,

“The company has showcased consistent  month on month capital efficient growth amidst the pandemic. Miko is on track to grow to a $100M revenue company with multiple global products in two years from now.” 

The company recently opened the  Miko platform to allow child-focused content partners and developers to port their content on Miko and make it available to families on subscription.

Miko

The Founders of Miko aim to take their learning robots to the Middle East, UK, and North America.

“Miko has demonstrated strong retention metrics along with consistent and sustainable growth. We are  clocking nearly a million interactions every 48-72 hours and are on track to register 500 percent YoY growth in revenue. We are elated to welcome IvyCap Ventures in our journey and highly appreciate the support from all existing  investors,” said Sneh R Vaswani, Co-founder and CEO, Miko.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Rural retail aggregator SuperK raises Rs 6 Cr in seed round led by STRIVE VC

Jodhpur-based Marwari Catalysts Ventures launches edtech accelerator; selects 6 startups

[Funding alert] Sales engagement platform Upscale raises $250K led by Powerhouse Ventures, Java Capital, GSF Accelerator

This bootstrapped startup aims to make stock market investments AI-driven

Daily Capsule
Rebel Foods is tapping IoT to scale its QSR chain
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Flipkart acquires online travel tech company Cleartrip

Weekend curfew in Delhi, malls, gyms and spas to be closed: CM Kejriwal

Malware attacks on mobile devices in India jumped in Oct 2020-Mar 2021 period: Report

Jodhpur-based Marwari Catalysts Ventures launches edtech accelerator; selects 6 startups

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 15, 2021)