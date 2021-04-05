India’s angel investors grow

5th Apr 2021
Despite the high risks associated with startup investments, the ecosystem is now witnessing more entrants coming in as angel investors.
For long, angel investments in the Indian startup ecosystem have largely been driven by bets made by successful entrepreneurs and tech executives as startups were viewed by many potential investors as a risky asset class. 


But that’s changing now and leading to a spurt in angel investments in Indian startups, say experts.


Despite the high risks associated with startup investments, the ecosystem is now witnessing more entrants coming in as angel investors. 


These include high-net-worth individuals, professionals of various organisations at levels below that of CxOs, and business owners of non-tech companies.


And this trend is reflected in the surge in the number of angel investments in Indian startups. According to a recent report by the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA), startup investments by super angels and angel networks rose 24 percent to hit a new record of 341 in 2020 from 275 a year earlier.

Mercedes Benz's recovery from COVID setback

Mercedes-Benz set up shop in India in 1994 and has a dominant market share of around 40 percent in the luxury car market in the country. Having been in the country for over a quarter of a century, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk says the German automaker has studied Indian consumer behaviour closely. They (Indian consumers) look for value for money and that's even in a high-end product. 


Editor’s Pick: India’s first accessible-to-all book café

Aatika Manzar


Delhi-based architect and interior designer Aatika Manzar is on a mission to convert vacant spaces into beautiful moulds through her crafty vision. However, living her dream through more than the 150 projects in her array was not always a cakewalk for Aatika. Read more.


Startup Spotlight

Possible Founders

This is making it ‘possible’ to stay fit and healthy with research-driven nutrition products


Founded in 2015 by former Mckinsey colleagues Vishnu Saraf and Megha More, Bengaluru-based startup Possible is aimed at helping people fight lifestyle diseases and manage their weight through the right nutrition-based healthy diets. In January, it raised Rs 5 crore from renowned Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a part of its Pre-Series B funding round. Read more.

Possible snapshot

Illustration: YS Design

Pankaj Makkar
“I do feel that slowly the Indian companies would also appreciate software being built for them, at enterprise and SME level. We see a lot of very exciting companies getting built for local SaaS.”

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments


