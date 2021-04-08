[Jobs Roundup] Swiggy recently raised $800M. Here's how you can join the $5B foodtech startup

Bengaluru-based hyperlocal delivery platform ﻿Swiggy﻿ earlier this week raised $800 million in funding. According to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing by the company, the round was led by Falcon Edge, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac, and Goldman Sachs.





While Swiggy refused to officially comment on the funding, a source confirmed the company's valuation to be $5 billion post the funding. The round also saw participation from Singapore's GIC and Qatar Investment Authority. Existing investors - Accel Partners and Prosus Ventures participated in this round of funding.





Swiggy was founded in 2014 by Sriharhsa Majety, Nandan Reddy, and Rahul Jaimini. It achieved the unicorn status in December 2017, and has over 1,30,000 delivery partners (the foodtech startup had 2,20,000 delivery partners before the pandemic). Rahul no longer plays an operational role at Swiggy.





On average, Swiggy, which competes with Zomato and Dunzo, completes about 1.45 million orders in a day.





Here are some recent job roles at Swiggy that could help you join the foodtech startup:

Lead - Demand Planning

Experience required: N/A

This role involves managing key cadences for Swiggy's demand planning team for overall performance management and availability performance tracking, as well as perishables demand planning. The candidate will also be responsible for planning for perishables procurement to meet availability and wastage target, building and updating weekly cadence for performance management, and more.





For more information, click here.

Manager - National Accounts

Experience required: 2-3 years

This role involves driving joint marketing campaigns, both Swiggy-led as well as brand-led for national accounts. It also includes marketing operations such as liasoning with central merchandising and discounting teams to ensure smooth execution of consumer offers and campaigns.





Other responsibilities include ensuring achievement of monthly ads revenue targets, analysing performance of key merchandising and ad properties for national accounts, and more.





For more information, click here.

Restaurant Excellence Manager

Experience required: 2-4 years

The restaurant excellence manager will lead operational excellence (restaurant driven) and vendor management projects within their assigned accounts/geographies. The candidate is expected to form close ties with their accounts through the win-win projects they run with the accounts.





The role also involves closing discussions and convincing partners to work alongside Swiggy in strategic projects.





For more information, click here.

Senior Product Designer

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the candidate will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from whiteboarding ideas and perfecting them before launch. The senior product designer is expected to utilise a range of problem solving skills, from design thinking to visual design, to come up with impactful design solutions to simple and complex problems faced by Swiggy's user base.





For more information, click here.

Manager - Accounts Payable

Experience required: 7+ years

The manager for accounts payable will work in across P2P end to end process strategy design and deployment, relationship management, capacity building, and drive continuous improvement of the processes.





Major responsibilities include working closely with support functions such as procurement, accounting and finance, treasury, tax and customs and IT organisations.





For more information, click here.