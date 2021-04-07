Meet the newest unicorn of India — CRED

By Team YS|7th Apr 2021
CRED is the sixth startup to turn unicorn this year after insurtech startup Digit Insurance, SaaS startup InnovAccer, and NBFC Five Star Finance, social commerce platform Meesho, and B2B commerce company Infra.Market.
Yet another Indian startup enters the unicorn club.


The latest entrant to the coveted $1 billion valuation club is Bengaluru-headquartered fintech startup CRED. Following the closure of its Series D funding round at $215 million, CRED's valuation almost tripled from $800 million to $2.2 billion. 


The round was led by a new investor — Falcon Edge Capital — along with existing investor Coatue Management.

CRED

This has certainly boosted the hopes of the Indian startup ecosystem, which currently has close to 40 unicorns. According to NASSCOM, 2021 is expected to take that figure to 50. 


Last year, despite the pandemic, 11 startups attained the unicorn status, including PhonePe, Unacademy, and Zerodha.


The Interview

Recently, homegrown venture capital fund IvyCap Ventures made a 22X return on its exit from beauty ecommerce startup Purplle. CEO Manish Taneja says in 2017, the company only had Rs 50 lakh in its bank accounts and a few weeks of the runway. They started looking at data and decided to fill the gaps in the market with their own products. Three years ago, they became profitable.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

All it takes is a single idea to change the world. Anirudh Singla, Adit Mittal, Rishabh Shekhar, and Parv Panthari hit upon that idea in their hostel rooms in 2017. They started Pepper Content to help companies produce better content through a network of freelancers. The on-demand content marketplace matches projects around content creation in text, design, and languages with the best-fit content creators.

Product Roadmap - Pepper Content

Startup Spotlight

How VegEase marries tech and offline shopping to deliver groceries

With COVID-19 changing consumer behaviours, the last year has seen rapid growth of D2C food brands and online grocers. Blending new-age technology with traditional grocery buying habits, VegEase enables consumers to handpick the best grocery by booking a cart that will arrive at their doorstep.

VegEase snapshot

Infographic: YS Design

News & Updates






Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Kunal Shah on building personal credibility and social media clout

CRED founder Kunal Shah

“With the credit card category in India expanding rapidly, we have a massive opportunity to shape responsible behaviour, imagine new use cases, and create a rewarding platform for members.”

Kunal Shah, CEO, CRED


