[Funding alert] Infra.Market joins the unicorn club, raises $100 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global

By Sindhu Kashyaap|25th Feb 2021
The B2B constructions platform Infra.Market has raised $100 million funding in Series C funding led by Tiger Global. The new fund raise will enable Infra.Market to enhance its technological offerings, seed newer markets and advance their initiatives.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The B2B commerce company Infra.Market has announced that it has raised $100 million Series C funding led by Tiger Global. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Accel Partners, Sistema Asia Fund, Evolvence India Fund, and Fundamental Capital GmbH participated in this round of funding.


The current fundraise takes Infra.Market's valuation to $1 billion. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Infra.Market on the transaction.


A press statement shared by the company said the funding will help Infra.Market enhance its technological offerings, seed into newer markets and further their initiatives like - private label brands, exports, and direct to retail channel.


Souvik Sengupta, Founder, Infra.Market said in the statement, “We are digitally transforming the highly inefficient construction materials supply chain in India by aggregating the capacity of small manufacturers and adding our cutting edge technology and services stack. We are seeing rapid acceleration in demand as Infrastructure and real-estate companies are looking to shift their procurement to get consistent quality and minimise delays.” 


Founded by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda in 2016, Infra.Market is a procurement marketplace that leverages technology to provide an enhanced procurement experience for all players in the construction ecosystem. The company is targeting the $140 billion construction materials market with a strong focus on infrastructure sector.


Commenting on the transaction, Scott Shleifer, Partner, Tiger Global Management, says, “We are delighted to partner with Souvik and Aaditya in the growth journey of Infra.Market which is reshaping India’s construction materials supply chain.  With pioneering technology innovation and the ability to stitch together private label brands, Infra.Market is positioned for strong growth, healthy economics and profitability.” 


The platform focusses on high-volume construction products and aims to solve the issues of price transparency, fragmented vendor base, inefficient logistics, and unreliable quality. The company caters to both institutional customers and retail outlets in the construction materials sector.


It added that it supplies across 10 states in India and exports to markets such as Dubai, Singapore, Bangladesh etc. The company stated it is expected to significantly benefit from the 34 percent increase in allocation for infrastructure projects in the 2021 Union Budget of India.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Keeping the rising fuel prices in mind, Zomato revises delivery partner remuneration

BharatPe gives 18 of its angels an exit with up to 80X returns

[Funding alert] Battery Smart raises seed round led by Orios Venture Partners

How ecommerce is set to drive the growth of the furniture market in India

Daily Capsule
Investing in emerging technologies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Podcast platform Hubhopper raises undisclosed amount from Hindustan Times Media Ventures

Govt unveils new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms

[Funding alert] SaaS platform Wurkr raises over £1M in seed round led by Hindustan Media Ventures Limited

[YS Learn] How building a strong culture can help companies create value

Nothing appoints former Samsung executive Manu Sharma as VP, GM for India

India is the second-biggest target of cyber criminals in Asia-Pacific in 2020: IBM

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter