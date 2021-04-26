Noida-based company sets up oxygen facility for COVID-19 patients

Noida-based healthtech company ﻿HealthCare atHOME (HCAH)﻿ has set up a facility equipped with oxygen concetrators by converting a hotel in Gurugram. COVID-19 positive patients who require oxygen are given assistance in this unit.





HCAH was started in 2012 by Vivek Srivastava, along with Gareth Jones, Chairman of Dabur India Anand Burman; Gaurav Burman, Director of Dabur International; and Charles Walsh, Founder of Healthcare at Home UK. It is a startup that delivers healthcare services, including ICU, step-down beds, post-operative care, nursing, physiotherapy, attendant services, and elderly care.





The company started out by providing post-hospitalisation care but has gradually transformed into a digital disease management platform.

Talking about the COVID-19 tsunami that has caused havoc across the country, Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO of the company, says, "85 percent of the patients don't need to go to the hospital. They can recover with home isolation treatment as well."

Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH

When the pandemic broke out last year, HCAH came up with a home isolation programme consisting of a team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists, psychologists etc, to treat COVID-19 patients. It also partnered with Oncquest Labs for collecting samples of RT-PCR test.





As the situation in the country grew worse, Vivek said he and his team decided to stop the one-on-one services and interactions, and "look at the larger picture." That was when he set up a facility equipped with oxygen concentrators in Gurugram, which is treating about 125 patients at the moment. However, the battle for coronavirus is far from over.

"Oxygen and staff are scarce," says Vivek, adding, "Our focus is on saving more lives. For this, we need more oxygen concentrators."

Vivek says he is open to tying up with corporates who can help him in these times, and help the company expand its manufacturing capability.





With the total number of infections in the country standing at 1.73 crore, the situation is grim in many parts of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has "shaken the country".