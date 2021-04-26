Ask the Doc: Get all your pandemic questions answered by medtech entrepreneur Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi

By Shreya Ganguly|26th Apr 2021
Have queries on how to navigate the second wave and deal with the pandemic? Join us today at 6 PM to get live advice from medtech entrepreneur Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi
The rising number of coronavirus cases across India due to the second wave has resulted in an increased panic and fear among people. While it is now more important than ever to stay alert and stay safe, gripping panic and anxiety can only make the matter worse. 


Fearing the pandemic has also led to the spread of misinformation and myths. In order to help people get access to expert advice and verified information, YourStory brings to you, “Ask the Doc”, where you can get all your queries clarified from medical experts directly and live.

Jagdish Chaturvedi

Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi

Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon, medical device innovator, author, YouTuber, and also a stand-up comedian, will join us to answer questions on how to stay healthy — both physically and mentally — amid these turbulent times.

Dr Jagdish, a Sinus Specialist at Fortis Hospital, and the Founder and CEO of HiiiH Innovations, is also famous for his hilarious medical comedy shows and YouTube videos. 

He completed his medical studies from St. John’s Medical College and Hospital, Bangalore, and has an MBA in Entrepreneurship and Hospital Management. He is also a Stanford-India Biodesign (SIB) Fellow 2012.    


He has co-invented and developed about 18 medical devices in order to solve multiple problems in the Indian healthcare sector. Jagdish has also authored several books, including Inventing Medical Devices – A perspective from India, The benefits of failing successfully, and One year of Stand Up comedy.


During the live session, remember to ask Jagdish all your questions about the pandemic and staying well amid the second wave. 

Register here and join us at 6 PM today.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

