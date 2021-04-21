iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in Purple, new iMac and more announced at Apple's Spring Loaded event by Tim Cook

In its first 2021 virtual "Spring Loaded" event, tech giant Apple unveiled an all-new stunning purple finish for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, besides a bunch of other new products including iPad Pro 2021, a new iMac, Apple TV, and AirTags. CEO Tim Cook made these announcements while walking through its empty corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California.





Apple added a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which runs on Apple-designed M1 chip, which the company says makes it the fastest iPad so far. The iPad pro also features a new Liquid Retina XDR display, and now supports Thunderbolt connectivity. An all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for video calls.

The new iPads will be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch in Silver and Space Grey finishes with options in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. In India, the new range of iPad starts from Rs 71,900 and will go up to Rs 1,13,900.

In India, the latest entrant to the iPhone portfolio, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple colour are priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively, and will be available from April 30 onwards.

Apple has also announced an all-new iMac featuring a thin design, enabled by the M1 chip. The company said in a statement that the new iMac offers powerful performance in a design that’s just 11.5 millimeters thin, with a striking side profile that practically disappears. The newly introduced iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colours. This iMac also features 1080p FaceTime HD camera, mics, a six-speaker sound system, and for the very first time a Touch ID in any iMac. The M1-chip powered iMac is available in different colours including green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. Its price in India starts from Rs 1,19,900.





The other products announced at Spring Loaded include AirTags, Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic power and latest Siri remote, new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions with premium content on Apple's Podcasts app, and Apple Card Family, an extension to their credit card Apple Card, currently only available in the US.