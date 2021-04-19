‘Mental wellness is one of the most important aspects of our life’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Apart from their direct impact on some sectors like the services sector, the second wave of COVID-19 will increase the uncertainty in the economic environment, which can have wider indirect effects on economic activities. - Rajiv Kumar, Niti Aayog

The pandemic highlighted how mental wellness is one of the most important aspects of our life. - Benjamin Blasco, Petit Bambou

The sad truth is that a large segment of the population begins to alter diet and lifestyle only when there is a crisis with their health. By then, it takes so much more effort to alter the disease state. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR





Today, people are more critical of the ingredients when they buy food products. They are walking away from preservatives, chemicals, and unnatural products. - Pranav Malhotra, TruNativ

The pandemic has raised the critically important decision that tech companies must now make in providing driven women with varying circumstances and greater access to work in the remote world. - Gagan Sodhi Menon, Teleperformance India





There has been a 60 percent spike in [grocery] demand in the markets that are adversely affected by the second wave. - Grofers

Building from India for the world, especially in the SaaS domain, has gained significant traction in light of the pandemic. - Vinod Shankar, Java Capital

With social distancing advisories, social media platforms became the primary medium for having real conversations and creating new human connections. - Zahara Kanchwalla, Rite KnowledgeLabs





The sales in the online textile industry witnessed a jump in various cities and states of India due to the lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. - Anuj Mundra, Nandani Creation

ALSO READ How ecommerce has enabled SMBs to tap into the global market

COVID-19 has been instrumental in educating educators on how they can use technology. - Mukul Rustagi, Classplus





Schools and institutions — across the private and public sectors — successfully responded to the need and created e-learning programmes to keep academic schedules going. - Jesus Lall, Universal Education

With schools being shut, users are also ordering study/hobby-related items like printing paper, colours and art and craft items. - Snapdeal

Online exhibitions have appeared as an alternative, and enable us to be linked and active in these difficult times. - Mario Fuentes, Chitra Santhe





Under the current circumstances, online is the way to go. - Sharmila Aravind, Chitra Santhe

The one-size-fits-all approach will fade away. The future workplace will be more flexible and will adapt to specific needs. - Manas Fuloria, Nagarro





The pandemic has transformed the way businesses operate. For facility managers, relying on cloud and providing ease of accessibility will become the focus area of innovation. - Pradeep Lala, Embassy Services

The pandemic has reduced the learning opportunity (offline mode), and webinar fatigue is too high. - Santosh Kumar, BizChamp

De-densification transcends more than just the physical distancing of the workstation. It necessitates a heightened sensitivity to all high-contact areas. - Gurbinder Rattha, Workafella





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).