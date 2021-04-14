‘We all live in a heavily Tinderised economy’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Integrating management systems whenever applicable, especially in big organisations, has proven to create synergy. It is more than just the alignment of systems. - Soha Radwan, Dubai Municipality





Companies are increasingly looking for ways to leverage the efficiency and flexibility of the cloud to drive their business forward. - John Curtius, Tiger Global Management

A successful future lies at the intersection of technological adoption, human-machine collaboration, and culture of enablement. - Nishchae Suri, EdCast

We see crowdsourcing help us bring in more diversity by making the crowd available anywhere in the world accessible to any project. The talent is available wherever they are, and jobs will travel to reach them. - Nagarjuna Sadineni, Wipro





The adoption of automation and AI technologies will transform the workplace as people increasingly interact with ever-smarter machines. - Geeta Gurnani, Microsoft





Linked to digital transformation, knowledge management can help to make sense of the current digital chaos end users are facing. - Hank Malik, ‘Knowledge Management: A primer and catalyst to support Digital Transformation’

Despite all advancements in technology, humans have an innate need to remain connected and to feel part of a team. - Manoj Hariharan, Bosch

This future of work is going to be remote and video communication is at the core of it. - Gaurav Tripathi, Superpro.ai

Low code development is a boon for companies that have citizen developers who bring their ideation to the screen, instead of reaching out to a developer. - Arunkumar Sampath, Indium Software

The faster businesses adopt e-Invoicing, the quicker they would be able to see benefits like lower infrastructure, manpower and filing costs. - Kanishka Agiwal, AWS

A slew of smart parking startups has emerged in recent years, offering IoT-enabled digital parking solutions across several global locations. - Chirag Jain, Getmyparking.com





Digitisation of healthcare systems on standard-based protocols would ensure that there are standardisation and interoperability of data and this data can be further used for various insights. - Vikas Gupta, MyDiagnostics





It is important that we recognise [senior citizens'] unique needs and provide them personalised and easy-to-access healthcare. - Vikas Chauhan, 1mg





With screen time for children ages 4 to 9 averaging as high as ﬁve hours per day, we have a responsibility to help kids develop their early-learning skills in this digital age. - Vivek Goyal, PlayShifu





Online sessions de-front the class. There is no front bencher or back bencher. The space becomes more democratic. - Sandhya Gupta, Aavishkaar

Omni-channel will be the winning model in test prep and tutoring. - Amit Dixit, Blackstone

Educationally, there are a lot of women studying in STEM-related fields, but most of them end up in peripheral and infrastructure roles. - Anuranjita Kumar, WiT

India has a large startup ecosystem that is key to disruptive innovation. - Pranav Bhasin, Amazon India





While the ‘Dukan Tech’ trend came with full force in 2020, the concept has been a part of the ecosystem for a while now, with multiple companies existing for more than six years. - Harsh Pokharna, OkCredit





Home healthcare, telemedicine, and e-diagnostics are some of the areas where the governmental guidelines can help in the transformation of the Indian healthcare ecosystem. - Vaibhav Tewari, Portea Medical





Even though healthcare facilities in urban areas are arguably better, they are simply too far to be of much use to the rural population. - Suman Sourav, Medishala





Connectivity is fundamental to large developing digital economies like India. - Ram Sellaratnam, iBus





Technology providers have to ensure that they never provide poor solutions to poor people. - Chetna Gala Sinha, Mann Deshi Foundation

Fintech apps and digital brokerage services have now become the norm, with millions joining every quarter, without having to visit any dealer or authorised brokers physically. - Prabhakar Tiwari, Angel Broking





We anticipate technology to play a transformational role in the way financial services are accessed, especially by the low-income segments. - Anirudh Sarda, Oikocredit





Fintech incumbents have predominantly targeted the urban population. We believe technology will play a major role in enabling credit access to the rural and unbanked population. - Samir Bhandari, Nomura





With the credit card category in India expanding rapidly, we have a massive opportunity to shape responsible behaviour, imagine new use cases, and create a rewarding platform for members. - Kunal Shah, CRED





Fintech platforms have the potential to streamline the supply chain. The whole process from procurement to delivery is made easier, more convenient, seamless and, most importantly, cheaper, in large part due to automated processing of payments. - Nitin Chavan, Aquapay Payment Technologies





Only around 25 million people in India are investing in stocks or mutual funds. - Lalit Keshre, Groww

Globally, content marketing is a $400-billion opportunity. - Anirudh Singla, Pepper Content





Digital natives expect personalised and meaningful content when they engage with a brand. - Saurabh Singh, Appinventiv





Digital marketing is growing rapidly and influencer marketing is slowly taking center stage in the success of many brands. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels Network

We all live in a heavily Tinderised economy. You only get a few seconds to make your mark. - Ramya Ramachandran, Whoppl

