Samsung launches chargeable pick-up and drop facility for smartphones, tablets servicing

By Press Trust of India|20th Apr 2021
The pick and drop service, which will be charged at Rs 199, will ensure that consumers do not have to step out to get their devices serviced, a statement said.
Tech major Samsung on Monday said it has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices.

The pick and drop service, which will be charged at Rs 199, will ensure that consumers do not have to step out to get their devices serviced, a statement said.

Consumers visiting Samsung service centres can also opt for drop-only service to get their smartphones and tablets delivered to their home post-repair, it added.


The service for mobile devices has been kicked-off in 46 cities. These include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru as well as Durgapur, Thane, Rajkot, Hubli, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam -- for non-containment zones falling within municipal limits and with adherence to curfew rules.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, smartphone companies are looking at innovative and safe ways to reach customers.

Last year, Samsung had partnered with social media giant Facebook to train offline retailers to build a digital presence through the Facebook family of apps -- Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Samsung adds smart classes to 80 Navodaya Schools under Samsung Smart School initiative

Customers can register for service of their Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold series smartphones as well as tablets.


Personnel involved in the pick-up and drop of the devices from the homes of consumers will follow all safety protocols, the statement said.

"At Samsung, consumer well-being is top priority and we are committed to take every step to provide convenience to them and their families.

"The new pick-up and drop & drop only service will allow consumers to get their mobile devices serviced without stepping out of their homes, especially in the current situation," Sunil Cutinha, Vice President (Customer Service) at Samsung India, said.


He added that the company's wide service network and many contactless service options will help deepen consumer connect while providing greater convenience.


Samsung had cornered a 21 percent market share in the December 2020 quarter, ranking second in the country's top 5 smartphone tally. Xiaomi (including POCO) ranked first with 26 percent market share during the said quarter.

Edited by Megha Reddy

