Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 11, 2021)

Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of its 'Mentor Connect' programme, which is aimed at accelerating the growth of startups and emerging brand owners enrolled under its Amazon Launchpad initiative. Through the programme, startups and emerging brands will gain access to guidance from venture capital firms, industry veterans, and Amazon leaders through expert knowledge-sharing sessions, networking events, and 1:1 mentorship sessions.

Retail broking firm Upstox has alerted customers of a security breach that included contact data and KYC details of customers, but assured users that their funds and securities remain safe. The development comes close on the heels of reports of data breaches at organisations like MobiKwik, Facebook and LinkedIn. As a proactive measure, the company has initiated multiple security enhancements, particularly at the third-party warehouses, real-time 24x7 monitoring, and additional ring-fencing of its network.