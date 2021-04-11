Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 11, 2021)

By Team YS|11th Apr 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon India launches mentor programme for startups, emerging brands

Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of its 'Mentor Connect' programme, which is aimed at accelerating the growth of startups and emerging brand owners enrolled under its Amazon Launchpad initiative. Through the programme, startups and emerging brands will gain access to guidance from venture capital firms, industry veterans, and Amazon leaders through expert knowledge-sharing sessions, networking events, and 1:1 mentorship sessions.

Upstox alerts users of data breach; says funds, securities remain safe

Retail broking firm Upstox has alerted customers of a security breach that included contact data and KYC details of customers, but assured users that their funds and securities remain safe. The development comes close on the heels of reports of data breaches at organisations like MobiKwik, Facebook and LinkedIn. As a proactive measure, the company has initiated multiple security enhancements, particularly at the third-party warehouses, real-time 24x7 monitoring, and additional ring-fencing of its network.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Edtech startup LearnVern raises $1M from undisclosed investors

Nykaa acquires online jewellery brand Pipa Bella

This bootstrapped startup aims to make stock market investments AI-driven

Amazon India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for over 10 lakh people, including employees and sellers

Daily Capsule
How Classplus is solving education for Tier-II India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Uber to support COVID-19 vaccination by providing free rides worth Rs 1 Cr to Karnataka government

Amazon India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for over 10 lakh people, including employees and sellers

India to get third COVID-19 vaccine as Russia’s Sputnik V receives experts’ nod: Reports

Technology is enabling a more inclusive society

‘The pandemic is set to become a game-changer ’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

BharatPe hits record monthly UPI transactions in March

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Apr

IDEAS 2021 - INNOVATION DESIGN & ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS AND SUMMIT 2021

Online

View Details