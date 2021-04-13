Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 13, 2021)

By Team YS|13th Apr 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paytm Payments Bank hits 970M digital transactions in March

Paytm Payments Bank on Tuesday said it registered 970 million digital transactions in March 2021 with growth reported across its various services, including UPI, Wallet, and internet banking, among others. The Noida-based fintech's banking arm said it is opening an average of one million savings and current accounts per month. Paytm's Wallet services saw a growth of 15 percent in transactions month-on-month, the startup said, adding over 78 percent of its 325 million account holders use the service on a daily basis.

Microsoft Corp to acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7B

Microsoft Corp said it will acquire Nuance Communications in a $19.7 billion deal — a move that will double Microsoft's total addressable market (TAM) in the healthcare provider space to nearly $500 billion. Microsoft will acquire Nuance for $56.00 per share, implying a 23 percent premium to the closing price of Nuance on April 9 in an all-cash transaction, valued at $ 19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's net debt, a statement said.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Edtech startup LearnVern raises $1M from undisclosed investors

Why Hero Group’s Akshay Munjal decided to venture into the edtech segment with Vired

‘Failure just means you are learning’ – 40 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

This bootstrapped startup aims to make stock market investments AI-driven

Daily Capsule
Binny Bansal - the bookseller who became a billionaire
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

NSRCEL and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women programme to help entrepreneurs fast-track their venture’s growth journeys

Paytm Payments Bank hits 970M digital transactions in March

Microsoft Corp to acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7B

AWS Summit Online India: Decode the power of the Cloud and build for the future

Why Hero Group’s Akshay Munjal decided to venture into the edtech segment with Vired

‘Failure just means you are learning’ – 40 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Apr

IDEAS 2021 - INNOVATION DESIGN & ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS AND SUMMIT 2021

Online

View Details