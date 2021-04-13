Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 13, 2021)

Paytm Payments Bank on Tuesday said it registered 970 million digital transactions in March 2021 with growth reported across its various services, including UPI, Wallet, and internet banking, among others. The Noida-based fintech's banking arm said it is opening an average of one million savings and current accounts per month. Paytm's Wallet services saw a growth of 15 percent in transactions month-on-month, the startup said, adding over 78 percent of its 325 million account holders use the service on a daily basis.

Microsoft Corp said it will acquire Nuance Communications in a $19.7 billion deal — a move that will double Microsoft's total addressable market (TAM) in the healthcare provider space to nearly $500 billion. Microsoft will acquire Nuance for $56.00 per share, implying a 23 percent premium to the closing price of Nuance on April 9 in an all-cash transaction, valued at $ 19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's net debt, a statement said.