Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 2, 2021)

Circus Social, a social media analytics and big data SaaS startup based out of Singapore and Bengaluru, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures and angel investors based in the US, Singapore, and India. The angel investors include Saurabh Gupta, Ganesh Mohan, Samit Shetty, Royston Tay, Yang Bin Kwok, and Srinivasan Venkita Padmanabhan. Circus Social plans to use the funds for growth initiatives and to increase its sales, engineering, and data sciences teams.

Onsurity, a tech startup that provides healthcare-related services aimed at SMEs, has raised an undisclosed round of funding from a group of its customers who have turned investors. According to the startup, the customers had reached out to the founders, seeking to invest based on their experience of being engaged with the company. Onsurity launched its product in July 2020 and has 700 SMEs with 70,000 users.



